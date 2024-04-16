Connor McDavid Gets His 100th Assist of the Season

In gaining an assist against the San Jose Sharks, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has notched his 100th assist of the 2023-24 season. It has been more than 30 seasons since any player has recorded 100 assists, last accomplished by Wayne Gretzky in the 1990-91 season.

McDavid missed three straight games with a lower-body injury that he suffered on April 6 against the Calgary Flames but returned for the April 15 game against the Sharks.

Oilers Connor McDavid



4th player – 14th instance – in NHL history with an 100-assist season pic.twitter.com/BtP54NsADK — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 16, 2024

McDavid returned to an Oilers lineup that went 1-1-1 in his absence after getting hurt late in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on April 6.

McDavid’s return meant as many as three more chances to add to the 130 points (31 goals, 99 assists) he collected to sit third overall in points heading into the final week of the regular season. Not to mention resuming the race against league-scoring leader Nikita Kucherov (43 goals, 99 assists) of the Tampa Bay Lightning to see who could be the first to reach 100 assists since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91.

McDavid returned to the lineup against the Sharks as speculation swirled as to whether he should sit out for the remaining games of the season. While Edmonton clearly and dearly misses McDavid, the fact that the Oilers are now practically locked into second place in the Pacific had many wonder if that would influence their decision about his return to action.