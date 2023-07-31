4 Bold Maple Leafs Predictions for the 2023-24 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a few significant changes to their lineup under newly hired general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. The new GM likes to look at the additions this season as “snot,” meaning that the club will finally be harder to play against this season. This could be an indication that they are ready for the next step: to make an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, and subsequently, the Stanley Cup Final.

With the changes that were made, this could be the season that they do it. But it could also be the season that individual accolades happen. As a result of that, here are my four bold predictions for the 2023–24 season.

Auston Matthews Returns to Form; Scores 50 Goals

My first prediction is that Auston Matthews will return to form and score 50 goals. He seemed to struggle a bit last season, and while it may only seem that way because he scored 60 in 2021–22, he did score 40 goals and 45 assists for 85 points in 2022–23, which isn’t easy to do. However, in 2023–24, he will score 50 goals.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the biggest reasons why Matthews will be able to score 50 goals is his new linemate, Tyler Bertuzzi. He is a big improvement over both Michael Bunting and Calle Jarnkrok, whom Matthews played alongside last season. Bertuzzi could very well be the best-left winger he has played with since his career started in 2016–17. The third member of that line will either be Mitch Marner or William Nylander, with most signs pointing to Nylander, given the addition of Max Domi and the familiarity he has with Marner. That could make the Maple Leafs’ top line of Matthews, Bertuzzi, and Nylander one of the best in the NHL this season.

Mitch Marner Finally Gets 100 Points

My second prediction is that the aforementioned Marner will finally get 100 points. He will most likely join long-time friend and former London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teammate, Domi, the club’s second line. There is a chance that youngster Matthew Knies gets the spot on the line, but regardless, the effect it will have on Marner will be impactful. Throughout his time with the team, he has played predominately with Matthews, but now this season, he could be his own line’s play driver and reap the benefits, which will see him finally get to the century mark in points.

Last season, Marner had 99 points and was sat out to rest for the playoffs, which put an end to his chances of getting 100 points for the first time in his career. This season, it will happen. He is in a similar situation to Matthews; they played on a line alongside Zach Hyman in the past. But when he and Matthews are separated, he tends to play with John Tavares on a line that always seems to have a new third member. However, this year, like in the playoffs, he and Tavares could be on a line with Knies, and/or newcomer Domi, both of whom will round out the Maple Leafs’ second line better than in past seasons. Due to this, Marner will finally be able to get 100 or more in a season for the first time in his career.

William Nylander Will Sign an Extension

My third prediction is that Nylander will sign an extension with the Maple Leafs before he can test the open market on July 1, 2024. He is asking for a high price that he feels he is worth, and the team wants him to take less to stay in Toronto for a better chance to win. While that may be true, they also can’t let him walk for nothing, nor do they want to do that; he is far too valuable to the organization. This is why both sides will agree, and he will sign an extension with the Maple Leafs, if not before, then during the 2023–24 season.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nylander is coming off a season that saw him score 87 points, which was a career-high. He could score 90-plus this season playing on a line with Matthews and Bertuzzi, which is why the Maple Leafs will finally meet him in the middle and get a deal done. Right now, he is asking around $10 million for his average annual value (AAV), and the Maple Leafs are coming in lower than that, most likely somewhere around $8.5 million AAV. If both sides can work out a $9-9.2 million AAV for eight years, the deal could be done relatively quickly. Although it is high, with the salary cap set to go up substantially in the coming seasons, this contract could look good by year three or four when the next wave of free agents is asking for $11 million or more per season.

Maple Leafs Will Win Atlantic Division

My last prediction could be the boldest one of them all: the Maple Leafs will win the Atlantic Division in 2023–24. The Boston Bruins won the division last season, as well as the Presidents’ Trophy, and with them losing a key piece this season after longtime captain Patrice Bergeron retiring. The Florida Panthers didn’t improve drastically this offseason after a long run to the Stanley Cup Final, and the Tampa Bay Lightning had to make moves to stay cap compliant, which could impact their chemistry.

As for the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators, it looks like they will be competing for the wild card spot, if not the third seed in the Atlantic, which means we could finally see a different team in the playoffs from that division. However, it doesn’t seem that any of the teams listed above rounded out their rosters this offseason as the Maple Leafs did. Based on their offseason moves, this leaves them as the best choice to win the Atlantic. They added pieces that they have been lacking for several years, and that can bring their team to another level. They may not win it by a landslide, but they should be able to take home the banner.

This season seems like the Maple Leafs have a newfound energy surrounding them; that could be due to the new GM and how he changed the team’s culture. However, it seems like even the players sense something different. Maybe this is finally the year that Leafs Nation can get excited and have newfound hope for their boys in blue and white.