Maple Leafs Could Move Calle Jarnkrok to Solve Cap Issues

In the summer of 2022, Kyle Dubas, the former general manager (GM) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, made a curious signing. He not only acquired the soon-to-be 31-year-old Calle Jarnkrok as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), but he inked him to a four-year $2.1 million per season deal.

Jarnkrok’s Signing Turned Out to Be a Steal

The signing worked out well for the first season. Jarnkrok played his way onto the second-line, left-wing job over Alex Kerfoot. Not only did he have a career season (with 20 goals and 39 points) but he had a plus-9 rating in 73 games played. He outperformed Kerfoot’s 10 goals and 32 points, with a plus-8 rating in 82 games played. And, he did this all while taking up $1.4 million less in salary-cap space.

Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins

It was questionable that the Maple Leafs would be able to re-sign Kerfoot if the cost was going to be in the neighborhood of his previous $3.5 million annual salary. He walked as a free agent to the Arizona Coyotes, who signed him for two years at the same contract numbers. Jarnkrok’s first-season performance pretty much sealed that deal. In the end, he took Kerfoot’s job for much less money.

Based on that one season alone and the flexibility and skillset that Jarnkrok showed, you would think that his job would be safe with the Maple Leafs. But, maybe not.

Does New Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving Have Different Ideas?

As we stated off the top, it was the departed Dubas who inked Jarnkrok to the four-year deal. His replacement, Brad Treliving, might have other ideas. He might be worried that Jarnkrok, who will be approaching 35 when the deal expires, might not be able to sustain that level of play over the next three seasons.

In addition, Treliving and Janrkrok have a past together that did not go that well. When he was GM of the Calgary Flames, he dealt for Janrkrok at the 2022 Trade Deadline. In fact, he gave up a second and third-round pick to the Seattle Kraken for him.

After having a great season up to that point for the Kraken, scoring 12 goals and 26 points in 49 games and averaging almost 17 minutes of ice time, Jarnkrok saw his ice time drop by three minutes a game with the Flames. In 17 regular-season games, he failed to score a single goal while managing just four assists.

Jarnkrok did average a minute more in 11 playoff games and produced marginally better scoring a goal and adding two assists for three points. But, the Flames bowed out to their cross-province rivals the Edmonton Oilers in five games in the second round of the 2022 Playoffs.

We have no way of knowing how Treliving felt about Jarnkrok’s performance after he acquired him. Given his falling out with then-coach Darryl Sutter, it might be considered that his failure with the Flames was not all on the player. But, we do know that Treliving did not re-sign Jarnkrok and allowed him to become a UFA.

Does Treliving See Jarnkrok as a Solution to a Problem?

The question remains. Did Treliving like what he saw after he paid assets to acquire Jarnkrok? Or, was he disappointed about what transpired when Jarnkrok was with the Flames?

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Perhaps none of that really matters. That relationship notwithstanding, Treliving has another problem on his hands; and, Jarnkrok could provide the solution.

As of the writing of this post, if the NHL season were to begin right now, the Maple Leafs could ice a 20-man roster and remain under the league salary cap. But to do so, and not risk losing a player to waivers, they would have to go with an 11-forward and seven-defensemen lineup that would not include Matthew Knies. That would not be an ideal situation for the Maple Leafs.

If Janrkrok’s $2.1 million salary-cap hit were removed from the roster, the Maple Leafs could then use Knies ($925,000 cap hit), as well as Nick Robertson ($797,000 cap hit) if he is healthy, or Pontus Holmberg ($800,000 cap hit), or any other Toronto Marlies’ player making close to the league minimum. It would then give the Maple Leafs 12 forwards and seven defensemen, which would be a much more comfortable lineup.

Are More Significant Maple Leafs Moves in the Works?

For all we know, there might be a more significant move in the works that could free up the needed salary-cap space. But, if the Maple Leafs felt the present roster was one they were comfortable enough to start the 2023-24 season with, then dropping a player like Jarnkrok in favor of Knies or another young player might be the team’s best solution.

The Maple Leafs could also look at David Kampf as the moveable asset instead. His $2.4 million salary is in the same range as Jarnkrok’s. But, Kampf is three years younger and was just extended by Treliving.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kampf is also regarded as the Maple Leafs’ number-one defensive center and usually gets the toughest zone starts of any forward on the team. If it came down to a choice between giving up Jarnkrok or Kampf, we can’t see Kampf being the one to go.

All of this is pure speculation of course. Unless another major deal is coming, which it very well might be, dealing Jarnkrok for picks or prospects might be the easiest way to get under the salary cap. It would also allow two of the team’s better prospects a chance to take the next step in their development.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]