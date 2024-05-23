Maple Leafs Could Benefit From Martin Necas Addition

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned to the drawing board after another first-round playoff exit. They have already relieved Sheldon Keefe of his duties as head coach and replaced him with Craig Berube, and more moves are expected before the team hits the ice for the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes will also be looking to improve their roster after a second-round exit, and one player they might not be able to bring back should be on the Maple Leafs’ radar. Forward Martin Necas has found himself at the forefront of rumours as he is a pending restricted free agent.

As Eliotte Friedman mentioned on a recent edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, he doesn’t believe Necas will stay in Carolina. While the Hurricanes may try to bring him back, he could hit the open market this offseason or be used as a trade piece if they decide to extend him a qualifying offer.

The Maple Leafs should be looking at Necas’ situation and preparing to make him or the Hurricanes an offer. He is a skilled two-way forward who would strengthen their depth in the middle-six, and he could be a difference-maker in the postseason. Through 77 games last season, he scored 24 goals and 29 assists, which was a bit of a step back from his 71-point performance the season before, but he maintained an elite defensive game.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On top of his strong defensive game, Necas provided strong offensive production in the playoffs. While he only played 11 games, he scored four goals and five assists. Over the past several seasons, the Maple Leafs have been a strong regular-season team that simply cannot get it done in the playoffs. Adding a playoff performer like Necas could be the recipe for success they need when they make it back to the postseason.

Necas’ Impact With the Hurricanes

Necas is a 25-year-old, right-shot forward, drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at 12th overall. In his draft year, he played in Czechia’s top league with HC Kometa Brno, scoring seven goals and 15 points through 41 games. He played his first full season of professional hockey in North America during the 2018-19 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Charlotte Checkers, scoring 16 goals and 52 points through 64 games. He earned a spot on the Hurricanes in the 2019-20 season and hasn’t slowed down since.

Over parts of seven seasons, Necas has scored 97 goals and 243 points through 362 games, which comes out to a 0.67 points-per-game average. He has consistently proven himself to be an asset wherever he plays in the lineup and has the potential to turn into an elite top-six forward within a couple of seasons. He already has the skills to be a difference-maker on any line, but the Maple Leafs could utilize him in their top six.

This season, Necas was tied with Teuvo Teräväinen for third in points on the Hurricanes. As the club looks to bring a stronger roster to the playoffs next season, you would think he’d be a huge part of their future, but nothing is guaranteed. As a young star, he has continued to grow and still has room to improve.

Where Would Necas Fit With the Maple Leafs?

It’s hard to say where Necas could squeeze into the Maple Leafs’ lineup next season, but I assume he would get a shot on the second line to start. His ability to play both up the middle and on the wing is a benefit, and the Maple Leafs will surely look to utilize that. With Auston Matthews as the team’s top centreman, Necas could squeak in on the second line and push John Tavares down to the third line. Or, if the Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner this offseason, Necas could get a shot on the first line alongside Matthews.

What happens with Necas will depend on the rest of the team’s moves. But he would bring some much-needed flexibility to the Maple Leafs’ lineup next season. Ideally, they make the changes they need to and can add Necas to what could be a championship roster. Hopefully, they will jump on him if he and the Hurricanes cannot come to an agreement by the time free agency opens, and he becomes available.