Montreal Canadiens’ Recent Success With Waiver Claims

There are four ways to acquire an NHL player — the draft, trade, free agency (unrestricted or restricted), and waiver claims. Of those four methods, waiver claims usually provide the least impactful NHL players. A player who is placed on waivers is typically one who is no longer seen as NHL-calibre or is signed to an albatross of a contract.

However, some notable waiver pickups who have blossomed in the NHL include Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers and Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken. The Montreal Canadiens have also had success with several waiver claims in recent seasons, as a trio of players have carved out meaningful roles with the big club. While none of their claims have reached the heights of Forsling, who signed a massive eight-year extension this season, here are three players who have exceeded relatively low expectations after being picked up off of waivers.

Johnathan Kovacevic, Defense (2022-Present)

Surely, very few Canadiens fans expected Johnathan Kovacevic to remain with the big club for two full seasons after being claimed off of waivers in October 2022 with just four games of NHL experience. The 26-year-old has since suited up in 139 games with the team and has served as a veteran to the influx of young defensemen, as the third-oldest member of the Habs’ defensive group.

While his nine goals and 28 points won’t blow anyone away, he did manage a respectable six goals in 62 games this season while boasting a plus-11 rating on a subpar Canadiens team. His goals were tied with Kaiden Guhle and David Savard for third among rearguards on the team.

Samuel Montembeault, Goaltender (2021-Present)

Similar to Kovacevic’s time with the Canadiens, Samuel Montembeault has stuck around for three seasons, serving mostly as their starting goaltender. He has started 119 games since his arrival — more than any other Habs goaltender in that time. He also helped Canada to a gold medal victory at the 2023 World Hockey Championships.

Placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers in October 2021, Montembeault boasts a 40-52-18 record, a 3.42 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage as a Canadien. While these numbers are middling at best, he’s been forced to backstop a few poor teams while earning himself a three-year extension this season. He will likely continue to see the bulk of action in goal for the near future.

Paul Byron, Left Wing (2015-2022)

Paul Byron was claimed off waivers in October 2015 and spent an impressive seven seasons in Montreal, having the honour of being named an alternate captain at the end of his tenure. With back-to-back 20-goal seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, he was unfortunately forced to retire following the 2021-22 campaign due to a hip injury. He remains with the team as a player development consultant.

Paul Byron (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Byron totalled 383 games in a Canadiens uniform, scoring 81 goals and 160 points. While he topped out at 43 points in 2016-17, his peak offensive production was a 15-goal, 31-point campaign in 56 games in 2018-19 — equating to 22 goals and 45 points over a full season. Known for his blazing speed, he also recorded three goals and six points during the team’s run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, scoring the memorable game-winning goal in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

These three players exemplify the potential of finding a diamond in the rough when browsing the waiver wire. While some of their success can be attributed to circumstance, such as the need for depth on a young and weak Canadiens roster, these players proved they are NHL-calibre competitors after their former clubs did not feel the same.