Maple Leafs Have Other Free-Agent Options if Luke Schenn Walks

Before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passed, the Toronto Maple Leafs brought back Luke Schenn, 11 seasons after his initial tenure with the club. Overall, the 33-year-old provided Toronto with exactly what they needed – a minute-munching shutdown defenseman who plays a heavy game. As a result, there has been a mutual interest to get a new contract finalized, but a discouraging update was recently provided by insider Rick Dhaliwal on the situation. He said that Schenn and the Maple Leafs “are not close, as I was told, to a contract” and to “keep an eye on him if he hits free agency.”

Luke Schenn, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

This report does not automatically mean that Schenn won’t be back in Toronto next season, but it does, at a minimum, make a return seem a bit questionable. Thankfully, the Maple Leafs still have time to work things out with the veteran, but if he does walk, they have other free-agent options to replace him. Let’s discuss them now.

Connor Clifton

Connor Clifton is a bit of an under-the-radar player who the Maple Leafs could look at if Schenn tests the market. The 28-year-old is coming off of the best season of his five-year career, setting new career highs with five goals, 18 assists, 23 points, and a plus-20 rating. Similar to Schenn, he also plays a very heavy game, as his 208 hits and 120 blocks on the year effectively display. Yet, although he had a solid all-around season, a return to the Boston Bruins seems unlikely.

Connor Clifton, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Clifton displayed last season that he is a very effective bottom-pairing defenseman. This would be a great role for him to take over if signed by the Maple Leafs. Yet, he also can take on bigger minutes when injuries arise and still make a positive impact. With that, if the Maple Leafs signed him, he would immediately become one of their most important penalty killers because of his solid defensive play.

Clifton will likely seek a multi-year deal after his strong contract year. When noting that he is still on the right side of 30, this is a move that would not come with too much risk. When noting that he and Schenn play fairly similar styles, it could be an avenue worth exploring.

Erik Johnson

If Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving wants to replace Schenn with another veteran right-shot defenseman, Erik Johnson stands out. The 35-year-old can hit the free-agent market on July 1, depending on if the Colorado Avalanche and him reach an agreement beforehand. The Minnesota native had a bit of a quiet year with Colorado in 2022-23, posting eight assists but also 121 hits and a plus-8 rating in 63 games. Although his offensive production might be decreasing with age, he is still effective defensively, and that could make him a worthy candidate to join the Maple Leafs.

Erik Johnson, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at a specific spot for Johnson in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, he would make for a great addition to their bottom pairing. This is the role he primarily had with the Avalanche this past season, and it is hard to believe that he could not handle it if signed by the Maple Leafs. He would also give the Maple Leafs another penalty-kill option and veteran with a Stanley Cup on his resume.

On a cheap one-year deal, signing Johnson has the potential to be beneficial for the Maple Leafs. This is especially so if the change of scenery would help him get his offensive production up a bit more again. Keep in mind, he posted 25 points in 77 games just back in 2021-22.

Scott Mayfield

At the time of this writing, the New York Islanders have not re-signed Scott Mayfield, and he will hit the free-agent on July 1 if this remains true until then. It would be a big blow for the Islanders if he leaves, as the 30-year-old emerged as one of their most reliable shutdown defensemen over the years. The 2022-23 season was particularly impressive for the 6-foot-6 defenseman, as he had six goals, 18 assists, and 24 points (all career highs) in 82 games played. Adding that kind of production from the point and effective defensive play would be excellent for the Maple Leafs.

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs signed Mayfield, he would work on their bottom pairing at a minimum. However, he also has shown through his play that he can handle a top-four role, so that could be enough for him to be Toronto’s primary free-agent target. Furthermore, he plays a gritty game, and that would make a solid replacement for Schenn in that regard. Also, like Clifton and Johnson, he would be an immediate option for the Maple Leafs’ penalty-kill unit if signed.

Re-signing Schenn should still be one of the Maple Leafs’ biggest priorities as we inch closer to the first day of free agency. However, if contract talks do not improve and Toronto loses Schenn, they thankfully have some other solid options in Clifton, Johnson, and Mayfield. One could argue that fellow hard-nosed defenseman Radko Gudas is also a player worth considering. However, given the bad blood created during their playoff series against the Florida Panthers, I am not too sure that he would be on Toronto’s radar. Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what Treliving does from here.