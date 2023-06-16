3 Maple Leafs Free Agents Not Likely to Return, Says Insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an array of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), and changes are naturally on the way because of it. NHL insider Chris Johnston provided a notable Maple Leafs update on The Chris Johnston Show yesterday (June 15) saying that a few of the club’s free agents are not expected to be back next season. Here is the quote from the prominent insider: “It’s my understanding at this point that some of the veteran players that have been with the Leafs that are UFAs like Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, Michael Bunting even… that they won’t be back.”

Let’s now dive into this report and what the Maple Leafs could do in response to their likely departures.

Hearing that Kerfoot’s days as a Maple Leaf likely being over is not all that surprising. He had been viewed as a possible trade target for quite some time. Furthermore, his production in 2022-23 noticeably dropped off. After posting a 51-point season with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, he had just 10 goals and 32 points in just as many contests this season. At this juncture, perhaps a change of scenery is simply needed for the 28-year-old.

Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates the game winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kerfoot offered nice versatility, however, as he was able to be placed on any line and played all three forward positions. Due to this, it seems likely that the Maple Leafs will search the free-agent market for a player who can do the same. Three pending UFAs who stand out because of this are Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights), Pius Suter (Detroit Red Wings) and Mattias Janmark (Edmonton Oilers).

Expect to see Kerfoot receive multiple offers this season, as his versatility is impactful and teams are always looking to boost their bottom six. In 285 games over four seasons as a Maple Leaf, Kerfoot had 40 goals, 94 assists, and 134 points.

Justin Holl

Similar to Kerfoot, seeing Holl as one of the players expected to be gone is also not very surprising. The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman put together a decent 2022-23 regular season, as he had two goals, 18 points, 151 hits, and a plus-15 rating in 80 games played. However, he noticeably struggled during the playoffs, posting a minus-7 rating in eight contests. With that, Holl was also in the rumor mill leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, so the decision to move on from him this summer is not surprising in the slightest.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Letting Holl walk now creates an open spot on the Maple Leafs’ right side of their defensive group. The primary internal option who will be in the running to become a full-time member of their blueline is Connor Timmins. The 24-year-old had a nice start with Toronto following his trade from the Arizona Coyotes, recording 14 points and a plus-1 rating in 25 games. Yet, the Maple Leafs also have some free-agent options they could consider to take over Holl’s old role in Radko Gudas (Florida Panthers), Connor Clifton (Boston Bruins), Travis Hamonic (Ottawa Senators), Erik Johnson (Colorado Avalanche), and Kevin Shattenkirk (Anaheim Ducks).

Nevertheless, although Holl struggled in the playoffs, there should still be a market for him. He is a minute-munching right-shot defenseman with size, and general managers around the league will forever value those players. In 285 games over six seasons with Toronto, Holl had 11 goals, 71 assists, 82 points, and a plus-58 rating.

Michael Bunting

The most notable player who Johnston said will not return is Bunting. There was plenty of speculation over his future in Toronto when Kyle Dubas was still in town, but some wondered if he could stay with GM Brad Treliving taking over. Yet, the 27-year-old will be hitting the free-agent market if Johnston’s report holds, and there should be plenty of interest in the gritty winger. After all, he had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games this season and is one of the top free agents in this year’s class.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While performing at his highest level, Bunting can be a legitimate top-six winger. His 2021-22 season in particular displays this, as he put together a 63-point campaign in 79 games. It is not far-fetched to believe that he could put up those totals again, and teams needing a boost on their second line will surely consider the tenacious winger.

The Maple Leafs also now have a notable hole in their lineup with Bunting leaving. Youngster and top prospect Matthew Knies stands out as the prime internal option to replace Bunting, but if they go the free agency route, some potential replacements available include Tyler Bertuzzi (Bruins), Jason Zucker (Pittsburgh Penguins), Max Domi (Dallas Stars), Max Pacioretty (Carolina Hurricanes), and Barbashev.

In 161 games over two seasons with Toronto, Bunting had 46 goals, 66 assists, 112 points, and 183 penalty minutes.

Nevertheless, it is not the biggest shock in the world that Holl, Kerfoot, and Bunting are all not expected to be back next year. It will be intriguing to see what moves Toronto makes to replace them in the upcoming weeks.