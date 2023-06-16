Capitals 2023 Free Agent Targets: Niko Mikkola

The Washington Capitals will be looking to improve their defensive depth in any way they can heading into the 2023-24 season. Whether that means taking a swing at a big-name free agent, signing some depth players, or drafting someone they’ve had their eye on for a while, at the end of the day their main goal during the offseason is to improve their defensive play all-around. One name that could hit the open market is Niko Mikkola.

Mikkola was picked up by the New York Rangers as a deadline acquisition in hopes of helping them make a deep run in the playoffs, which came up short after a first-round elimination to the New Jersey Devils. On the bright side, he did stand out as a strong performer throughout his time with the Rangers and in the playoffs, and there was a reason so many teams were interested in acquiring his services as a rental at last year’s deadline.

Mikkola plays an exciting style of hockey. He’s not known for his offensive production, but he still has the confidence to jump into the play and be a part of the rush. His defensive game stood out when he was a member of the St. Louis Blues, and it remained steady as he switched teams and joined the Rangers for their playoff run.

Who is Mikkola & How Would He Benefit the Capitals?

Mikkola is a 27-year-old left-shot defenseman from Kiiminki, Finland who last played for the Rangers and is a pending unrestricted free agent. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Blues at 127th overall and spent his entire career with the Blues organization until his trade to the Rangers. In 170 NHL games, he has scored five goals and added 18 assists for 23 points, which comes out to a 0.14 points per game average.

Niko Mikkola, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He played his junior career in the Finnish Liiga split between KalPa and Tappara, while also representing Finland on their U20 roster. In 171 games split between the two teams, he scored nine goals and added 27 assists for 36 points which comes out to a 0.21 points per game average. His strong defensive mindset earned him the opportunity to represent his country, and while he only had three assists through 24 tournament games, he was still a standout shutdown defender.

Mikkola would bring exactly what the Capitals need, which is improved defensive play. They struggled in their own end all season and failed to establish a defensive game strong enough to push them into the playoffs and with the injury bug that hit them, it was a recipe for disaster.

Bringing in a player like Mikkola who could slot in anywhere in the lineup immediately gives the Capitals a better chance at success. His shutdown play could put him as high as the second pairing where he could help establish some strong play throughout their defensive core.

What Would it Cost the Capitals?

Mikkola had a strong impact with both teams he played with and is coming off of a contract that had a $750,000 average annual value. He has rightfully earned a raise and the Capitals should be the team that gives it to him. While he won’t sit above Rasmus Sandin or John Carlson on the depth chart right away, he should still be intrigued by the opportunity to have a bigger role on a team that’s close to having success again.

I think Mikkola gets a three or four-year contract worth $2.75-$3.25 million a season. It is a well-deserved pay raise after a strong defensive season, and the Capitals have the cap space to offer him a contract like that. He is a low-risk, high-reward signing that would single-handedly deal with the team’s biggest issue from last season, their defensive game.