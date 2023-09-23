Maple Leafs Have All the Pieces to Contend This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a number of new pieces. First, they have a new general manager (GM) calling the shots. Second, they have a number of new players suiting up. On Thursday (Sept. 21), they had their first day of training camp, which means that the 2023-24 NHL season is only a few weeks away.

While it has been a regular prediction for many hockey writers over the past few seasons (see the video below) that the Maple Leafs have the pieces to make a regular run at Lord Stanley’s Cup, there is no reason to believe this season’s goals shouldn’t be just as lofty and even far more successful. In fact, there are a couple of contextual pieces that differ from previous seasons. I’ll explore these further in this post.

For now, I want to look at a number of reasons why the team has a solid chance to go on a long Stanley Cup run this season.

Reasons the Maple Leafs Stars Might Have Aligned

I believe there are persuasive reasons to believe this could be the team’s year to hoist the Stanley Cup. However, if you have read my posts before, you’ll know that I also believe that winning the Cup takes almost a perfect storm of good luck and the stars aligning.

That said, as I look at the context in which the Maple Leafs now sit given the moves the team has made, I am optimistic that the stars might have aligned to make this a season they could win it all. It’s going to take a lot of luck and the lack of a devastating injury, but there’s no reason to believe it cannot be done.

Hence, here are seven reasons why I believe the Maple Leafs can win it all.

Reason One: The Maple Leafs Made Key Offseason Moves

Treliving made significant moves during the summer, securing Auston Matthews for an added four years and adding talented forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi and defenceman John Klingberg on one-year contracts. These additions bring depth and skill to an already strong roster.

Reason Two: The Maple Leafs Could Have Improved Team Chemistry

If Ryan Reaves, who is known for his ability to bring positive chemistry and camaraderie to the locker room, is just that, his joining the team could be really helpful. He could be a crucial factor in fostering a more cohesive and fun-loving atmosphere, addressing what to me were surprising concerns about the team’s chemistry.

Ryan Reaves, seen here with the Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Reason Three: The Maple Leafs Have More Depth and Versatility

The Maple Leafs boast a wealth of talent, particularly at the center position. This abundance of versatile players who can play center or wing provides head coach Sheldon Keefe more flexibility in line combinations, making it easier to adapt to different situations, matchups, and injuries. Given that he’s known to tinker anyway, you can count on him trying out a large number of combinations. He does seem to have a more reliable roster this season than the past few.

Reason Four: The Maple Leafs Have Goaltending Strength

While this reason might be debatable, I believe that with a healthy Ilya Samsonov and a maturing Joseph Woll performing well, the team has a solid goaltending tandem. I’m one of the believers in Samsonov’s potential to be a legitimate starter and a big-game player. I believe both goalies add a reliable presence between the pipes.

Reason Five: The Maple Leafs Still Have High-End Talent

The reason the Maple Leafs will always be in the hunt is that they have a strong core. The team’s elite forwards include Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. The additions of Domi and Bertuzzi help. Morgan Rielly leads the defence. And, additions Jake McCabe and John Klingberg add to the depth. This combination of offensive firepower and defensive strength positions the team as a force.

Reason Six: The Maple Leafs Have Highly Motivated Players

Three of the team’s newcomers, Klingberg, Domi, and Bertuzzi (in particular) will be highly motivated. All three are on one-year contracts and wish to have solid seasons. Bertuzzi will be on a mission to prove himself this season. At 28 years old, he’ll be highly motivated to secure a lucrative long-term contract – wherever that might be.

In addition, Marner will want to head into next offseason on a high so he can negotiate a higher-paying contract with the team. Look for him to work really hard to prove he’s better than his linemate Matthews.

Reason Seven: The Maple Leafs Timing Is Now

With the last year of Nylander’s contract below $7 million and Tavares now at age 32, this is a pivotal season for the team. The pieces align well and the team might carry a sense of urgency into the regular season. They have to believe this is their best opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that the Maple Leafs have assembled a talented, motivated, and cohesive team for the 2023-24 season. With key offseason acquisitions, improved team chemistry, and an abundance of talent, they should have the talent and motivation to be set up for a tough and long postseason.

Then, it’s time to worry about making a strong bid for the Stanley Cup. As I have suggested, positive predictions about the Maple Leafs are easy to make season after season. They have that good a team.

This could be the best roster the Maple Leafs have had over the six seasons I have covered them. Even more potent is the motivated nature of this team. They have (individually and collectively) a lot to prove.

In addition, the stars might be aligning for this season’s team. If so, 2023-24 might finally be the time they reach the anticipated high hopes that always seem to come as fans look ahead to another Maple Leafs NHL season.

Could this be the season for a Stanley Cup victory?