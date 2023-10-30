Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Is Emerging as a Calder Contender

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a rookie of the year candidate, and his name is not Matthew Knies.

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, there was speculation as to whether or not the Maple Leafs’ rookie would be fighting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year. Knies burst onto the scene last season after finishing his collegiate career – he joined the team and didn’t miss a beat.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies earned a spot on the roster for the postseason and performed very well before suffering a concussion when he was wrestled to the ice in the team’s second-round series against the Florida Panthers. However, before that, he had shown that he belonged in the NHL, scoring a goal and three assists in seven postseason games.

Connor Bedard Seems the Favorite for the Calder Trophy

It is widely expected that Chicago Blackhawks sensation Connor Bedard will win the Calder this season. However, that doesn’t mean that other rookies will not be in the competition. More than two weeks into the season, we were wondering how the rookies stacked up and saw something that surprised us.

Including the games played Saturday night, the points leader among rookies is Ridley Greig of the Ottawa Senators with seven in eight games. The Philadelphia Flyers’ Bobby Brink is second with six points in seven games. Bedard was in a four-way tie with the Boston Bruins’ Matthews Poitras, Nashville Predators’ Luke Evangelista, and Arizona Coyotes’ Logan Cooley. Knies is tied with a group of four other rookies with four points.

However, when you add goalies to the Calder Trophy mix, Joseph Woll pops to the top of three of the four categories listed by the NHL. Woll leads all rookies in goals-against average (GAA) with a 1.33. He’s also first in save percentage at 0.961, and he’s first in wins with three. The only thing he didn’t rank in was shutouts. The only rookie goalie with a shutout was the St. Louis Blues’ Joel Hofer.

Goalies are always long shots to win the Calder – only eight goalies have won the Trophy since 1970. That’s eight goalies in 53 years, and since 2000, only three goalies have won the award: Evgeni Nabokov in 2001, Andrew Raycroft in 2004, and Steve Mason in 2009. It has been 14 seasons since a goalie hoisted the Calder.

Woll’s Recent Play Puts Him in the Calder Mix

Woll’s recent performances have been outstanding. He’s not only caught the attention of Maple Leafs fans but has also raised his profile. Against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 26, Woll stopped 31 of 32 shots, helping his team carry away a 4-1 victory.

The Stars’ game marked his third straight solid performance, and it’s becoming clear that he’s on the cusp of claiming the starting role in Toronto. In four games this season, Woll has allowed five goals on 128 shots, which shows both reliability and consistency, especially compared to his teammate Ilya Samsonov’s struggles.

The competition for the starting job is getting tighter, and Woll’s strong showing should position him as the Maple Leafs’ strongest Calder Trophy contender in recent memory.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll also recently out-goalied the Washington Capitals, making 36 saves in another 4-1 victory. His demeanor is calm, and he keeps himself together, even in high-pressure situations. He’s even drawn comparisons to the legendary Carey Price.

With each strong showing, Woll is solidifying his case as a leading candidate for the Calder, and as he continues to perform at a high level, his prospects for claiming the starting goaltender role for the Maple Leafs grow.

The Bottom Line

Woll might not win the Calder. It will take a huge season – especially for a goalie – to accomplish it. If, and this is a big if, he can keep performing at the level he’s presently playing, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]