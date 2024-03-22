Maple Leafs Losing One of Domi or Bertuzzi Next Season [Report]

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to prepare themselves for the reality that one of Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi will likely not be returning to the roster next season. During a recent appearance on First Up, TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger reported that the way the contracts on the roster are set up and given that both Bertuzzi and Domi need some certainty in their next respective deals, locking in both players will be next to impossible.

Related: NHL Rumors: Bruins, Penguins, Senators, Flyers

Coming off a four-assist game, Domi is red hot right now. When asked if there was talk of an extension, Dreger noted that there is mutual interest from both the Maple Leafs and Domi to get something done, but the obvious issue is that the Maple Leafs don’t have a “bottomless pit” of money with the extensions for William Nylander and Auston Matthews kicking in. He said the same thing of Bertuzzi, who has three goals and five points in his last four games.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Dreger added:

“If you’re going to find a creative way to convince these guys to avoid unrestricted free agency, it’s coming at an expense somewhere else. You know, who’s playing on your fourth line, how many entry-level contracts can you have playing in that National Hockey League? How many 6th, 7th, 8th, or 9th-ranked defense can you have playing nightly in the NHL because that’s the give and take when you’re trying to hoard really good players.”

The Maple Leafs Need to Be Aware of Inconsistency Issues and Money

Not only is the financial aspect of any extension an issue, but so has the consistency of both Domi and Bertuzzi when it comes to their production. He said they are playing really well right now, but that hasn’t been the case all season long. Can the Leafs invest in both guys if they aren’t certain each can maintain a pace that warrants a big raise?

“These guys are at an age where the money matters, the term matters.” said Dreger. He said it’s going to take a lot more to get either to avoid testing the market. “I don’t think they can afford both.”