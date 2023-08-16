Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Baun, Minten, Bertuzzi & Bunting

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the news that revered Maple Leafs icon Bob Baun passed away. As a defenseman during the 1960s, Baun played a crucial role in the team’s four Stanley Cup victories. He spent 14 of his 18 NHL seasons with the team.

Second, I’ll update Fraser Minten‘s progression through three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers. He’s growing into a physically mature player who plays a reliable 200-foot game. Can he, one day soon, transition to the NHL? We’ll know more during the team’s upcoming training camp.

Third, I’ll look at the possibility that Tyler Bertuzzi will contend for the top-line spot alongside Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. I’ll then look at what his hard-nosed style might bring to the team.

Finally, I’ll take a brief look at Michael Bunting’s move to the Carolina Hurricanes and wonder how he might do if he were partnered with Sebastian Aho on the team’s top line.

Item One: Bob Baun Died Yesterday

One day after the Maple Leafs were saddened by the news of the death of young Rodion Amirov, there was more sad news. Bob Baun also passed away. Baun was a Canadian defenseman known for his defensive prowess and being a key piece of the team’s success during the 1960s.

He had a long NHL career, spanning from 1956 to 1973, playing 964 regular-season games. During that time, he helped his Maple Leafs win four Stanley Cups (in 1962, 1963, 1964, and 1967).

Although he was known primarily for his defensive skills, Baun also contributed offensively. He scored 37 goals and added 187 assists (for 224 points) during his NHL career. He also had a strong impact and his clutch performances during the playoffs.

Specifically, he scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 6 of the 1964 Stanley Cup Final, while playing with a broken leg at the time. It’s one of the most iconic moments in NHL history.

Bob Baun, Maple Leafs defenseman

Of Baun’s 18 NHL seasons, he spent 14 of them with the Maple Leafs. His loyalty and dedication to the team is legendary. He’ll be remembered for his defensive skills, clutch performances, and his key role in the Maple Leafs’ championships of the 1960s.

Item Two: Fraser Minten Shaping Up Quite Nicely

Fraser Minten is turning into a promising Maple Leafs prospect. He’s a 6-foot-2,192-pound center who turned 19 early in July. He was selected by the team in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Minten has played the past three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Each season, he’s improved his play and his scoring.

In 2020-21, he scored four goals and 14 assists (for 18 points) in 20 games. In 2021-22, Minten played 67 games, scoring 20 goals and adding 35 assists (for 55 points) in 67 games. He also scored six goals and 16 points in 17 playoff games. Last season, Minten played 57 regular-season games, scoring 31 goals and adding 36 assists (for 67 points).

Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers (Candice Ward/CHL)

While he’s shown that he can produce offensively and contribute to his team’s success, he’s still growing. His combination of size and strength gives him an advantage in battles on the ice and helps him excel defensively. Although his shot is not overly powerful, Minten is noted for his quick release and accuracy.

He’s a smooth-skating center whose 200-foot game makes him a reliable and well-rounded player. Over the next while, it’s been reported that he will focus on his tenacity and assertiveness to dominate in different areas of the game.

Although he’s still developing, Minten is projected to become a middle-six NHL center. Given his physical attributes and the team’s plans, he should transition well from junior to the NHL.

Look for Minten to get some playing time during training camp, which should give fans more clarity on both his readiness for the next level and the team’s plans for him.

Item Three: Pencil Tyler Bertuzzi Into the Team’s First-Line

While there are no decisions being made yet, smart money has Tyler Bertuzzi playing alongside Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews on the top line. There are a number of reasons why this would make sense.

First, Bertuzzi is a physical presence with a sandpaper style. The team’s first line could use a bit of “attitude.” Last season, Michael Bunting provided some of that, but he didn’t bring what Bertuzzi could in that area.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi is known for his willingness to engage physically and play a gritty, hard-nosed game, which should complement the finesse and skill of Marner and Matthews.

Second, imagine if Bertuzzi can create some positive chemistry with Matthews and Marner. he could help open up space and chances for Matthews and Marner to excel even more offensively. At the same time, there’s a chance that Bertuzzi can leverage his chance on the top line to put up career-high offensive numbers.

This is something that I’m looking forward to developing over the regular season. We’ll see how head coach Sheldon Keefe sees it.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Talking about Bertuzzi playing on the first line reminds me of Bunting’s move to the Hurricanes. Given his playing style, the move should be a good one for him. He complements the Hurricanes’ emphasis on forechecking and team play.

While the Hurricanes still have line combinations to figure out, it makes me wonder if Bunting could be partnered with Sebastian Aho. Could he potentially increase his goal-scoring?

Bunting will likely be used as a top-four winger, and his partnership with Aho might really spring him loose. Could he pass his previous totals of 23 goals each season and score up to 60 points? Thirty goals is not out of the realm of possibility.