Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Tavares & Wilson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I focus on three items. First, I’ll discuss the uncertain fate of Michael Bunting, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and share readers’ highlights and contrasting opinions about his value. I’ll also explore the positives and negatives associated with his performance.

Second, I’ll focus on John Tavares and how the Maple Leafs might continue to maximize his production, considering his contract and role on the team.

Latest News & Highlights

Third, I’ll briefly mention the rumours surrounding Tom Wilson. However, given what we’ve learned this past week, any thought of adding Wilson now seems easy to dismiss.

Item One: One More Look at Michael Bunting

According to Elliotte Friedman’s report on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, there’s positive news on the horizon about Auston Matthews staying with the Maple Leafs beyond next season, but he also mentioned the uncertain fate of Michael Bunting.

Related: Martin St. Louis, the Little Big Man

Bunting is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1. He’s had success since signing a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs two summers ago – perhaps too much success; it might be challenging for the team to offer him a new deal he’d accept.

Friedman reported that new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving had a brief conversation with Bunting, and while it may be difficult to retain him, no final decision had been made. The situation is expected to become clearer in the coming week.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The word on Bunting before Friday’s report was that he would not be coming back, which I mentioned in a previous post, and added that Bunting should have at least been contracted by Treliving to find out what it might take to bring him back. It’s, therefore, good news that Treliving did reach out, even if the conversation didn’t move far.

At the end of the post, readers (as always) made some very interesting and polarizing comments about Bunting. There was a lot of support for him as a player but also a huge lack of support.

Related: Maple Leafs Commentary: Michael Bunting’s Fortunate Perfection

The following five points emerged from the comments. The contrasting opinions about Bunting’s value noted both that the Maple Leafs should re-sign him at the right price and that they should allow him to leave.

The Positives About Bunting

Bunting’s supporters believe he played well for the team.

First, readers pointed out that he can put the puck in the net.

Second, some believed Bunting’s temper could be attributed to a learning curve, especially as a young player learning on the job, and they expected him to improve. Toward the end of the season and after his postseason suspension, Bunting demonstrated signs of maturity by toning down his behaviour and focusing on just playing hockey.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third, although there were mixed opinions about Bunting’s offensive capabilities, some readers praised his ability to find open spaces.

Fourth, Bunting’s tenacity and grit were appreciated by readers who valued his contributions to the team’s physicality.

Fifth, some readers were impressed with Bunting’s composed response to opposing players who targeted him. Although he was roughed up, he stayed focused on the game.

The Negatives About Bunting

First, Bunting’s hair-trigger temper and lack of control were criticized. Some noted that he is similar to ex-Maple Leaf Nazen Kadri.

Second, some readers considered Bunting a one-trick player and questioned his offensive capabilities.

Related: 1999: The Worst NHL Draft Class Ever?

Third, some criticized Bunting for developing a reputation as a flopper and whiner.

Fourth, some readers’ negative opinions compared him to an annoying yappy dog. These readers were clear that they wanted the team to part ways with him.

Fifth, Bunting’s suspension during the playoffs was a point of much discussion. Although there were questions about the inconsistency in disciplinary actions, many attributed Bunting’s behaviour to a lack of self-control and emotional immaturity. They compared him to more strategically-minded agitators like the Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand.

These were all interesting takes on a young player who had come in third in Calder Trophy voting after the 2021-22 season, and who had signed with the team for under $1 million. I still wonder if he’ll be back. I think he wants to stay in Toronto.

Item Two: How Can the Maple Leafs Keep John Tavares Producing?

I like John Tavares, although I acknowledge that his contract is too expensive for his production. Still, he continues to produce at a near-point-per-game pace, and from what we’ve heard, he works to improve his game and stay in shape so he can compete at a high level each season.

The coaching staff seeks to place every player in the most advantageous position to ensure their best production for the team. The same has to be true of Tavares, and because he’ll be with the team for the next two seasons, I’m wondering how the team will use him to maintain his pace.

John Tavares celebrates a goal as Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Most fans would be happy if he provides a similar 36 goals and 44 assists (for 80 points) in 80 games next season. The question is how can they create a situation to ensure his solid production?

I see four key ways to help Tavares continue to provide consistent offence.

Related: Maple Leafs 2022 in Review: Top-5 Players Over 7 Categories

First, the team could optimize their line combinations that enhance Tavares’ offensive support structure. That might include strategically pairing Tavares with linemates who can complement his playing style. A skilled passer like Mitch Marner, for example. Such linemates would generate scoring opportunities for Tavares and enhance his offensive output.

Second, enhancing Tavares’ defensive support by providing him with a strong defensive partner would help alleviate his defensive responsibilities, allowing him to focus more on his offensive game.

Where will Matthew Knies play this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Third, utilize Tavares’ strengths and work to capitalize on his ability to create offence in front of the net. His net-front play and positioning on the power play are solid. His hand-eye coordination and fearlessness are among the best on the team.

Fourth, sliding Tavares to the wing would also help him extend his production. The Tampa Bay Lightning have done that with Steven Stamkos, and he’s continuing to produce at elite levels. Last season, in 81 games, Stamkos had 34 goals and added 50 assists (for 84 points), which was close to Tavares’ production. Stamkos is five months older than Tavares.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

One player that many Maple Leafs’ fans have said they would like to add to the team is Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals. Although I’m not sure what moves are next for the team, I’m pretty sure that adding Wilson isn’t one of them.

Wilson has another season left before his contract expires; however, according to Elliotte Friedman, there’s no chance that a trade involving Wilson will be happening. Earlier last week, rumours suggested that the Los Angeles Kings were interested in Wilson. However, Friedman was informed that the Capitals had no intention of trading Wilson.

Related: San Jose Sharks Looking To Contend With a New General Manager

With good reason, the Capitals see him to be a big part of their future and want to keep him. While it’s always interesting to imagine who could add to the team, fans should not expect it to be Wilson.