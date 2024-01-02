Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jones, Hildeby, Kampf & Keefe 

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings in California. Both teams are on losing streaks, and one will emerge happier than the other after the game is completed. The Maple Leafs have suffered three consecutive losses and five defeats in their last six games. The question for Maple Leafs fans is what they have to do to get a win against the Kings.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the upcoming game and some of the changes the team will make to prepare for tonight. I’ll also comment on the question I raised in the first paragraph. What does the team need to do to take home a win tonight against a very good Kings team?

Item One: What Do the Maple Leafs Need to Do to Win Tonight

For those who’ve been watching the Maple Leafs struggle over the past while, it’s pretty clear that the team needs to address a couple of key areas. To break free from its losing streak, three things need to happen.

First, the Maple Leafs need to improve their defensive play. They have faced defensive challenges recently, falling behind early. As well, breakdowns and mistakes at exactly the wrong time have cost the team some wins. Improving their defensive play from the start will be essential to control the game.

Second, the team needs to play more offensively consistent hockey. The Maple Leafs have struggled to score goals with the same ease they did earlier in the season. Converting scoring chances will be crucial if the team is to find success.

Finally, the team needs to be more accountable. That seems to be a newer focus (or at least a louder one) that head coach Sheldon Keefe has emphasized. He’s growing weary of mistakes and breakdowns and is going to hold players more accountable for their play. During the last game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, David Kampf paid for an error by being made a healthy scratch. By the way, Kampf will draw back into the lineup tonight in Los Angeles.

Item Two: Dennis Hildeby and Martin Jones Will Carry the Goaltending

Dennis Hildeby has been called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies after the Maple Leafs decided to waive goaltender Ilya Samsonov. With Joseph Woll sidelined due to an ankle injury, Hildeby is likely to see some playing time on this western road trip.

At 22 years old, Hildeby should make his NHL debut during Toronto’s upcoming back-to-back games, particularly in the second half against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. However, it’s anticipated that Martin Jones will continue to get the majority of starts until Woll is ready to return. If Hildeby gets an opportunity to contribute, it might be in a limited role.

Management has to hope that Hildeby and Jones can carry the goaltending load during this California road trip. Together, they will have the job of halting the team’s slide. Originally, Hildeby was expected to spend an entire developmental season in the minors. However, injuries to Woll and Samsonov’s struggles have created a different scenario.

Now, Hildeby finds himself in a more significant role sooner than anyone expected. While Hildeby is excited by the chance, he knows he will have to adapt. Keefe emphasized yesterday just how much there was to learn at the NHL level. Expect Hildeby, a great young goalie or not, to face some challenges.

Due to the lack of travel between games, Keefe hasn’t ruled out the possibility of starting the veteran Jones in both games. However, even as a coach, he’s likely as anxious as the rest of us to see how Hildeby plays. It could be an interesting week in California.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking of the Maple Leafs’ critical three-game West Coast road trip, winning is critical. If the team cannot reverse its slide, their playoff position might be in jeopardy. Who would have thought it?

Tied in points with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs risk slipping out of a playoff spot for the first time in seven seasons. The upcoming road trip and upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks are a key chance for the team to address their struggles and maintain their playoff aspirations.

The next stretch will be a make-or-break period that will shape the narrative of their season and determine their resilience in securing a postseason berth.