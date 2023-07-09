Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Hirvonen, Pekas & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at a number of topics. These include the signing of John Klingberg and his potential impact on fellow Swede Timothy Liljegren‘s career. Second, I’ll look at the bad news that Roni Hirvonen, one of the team’s top prospects, suffered a concussion during a scrimmage at development camp.

Related: Remembering the Los Angeles Kings’ Triple Crown Line

Latest News & Highlights

Also from the development camp, I’ll share the news that two young Russian goalies – Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa – had impressive camps and were able to showcase their skills. Fourth, I’ll share that Albin Sundin, an 18-year-old Swedish defenseman and camp invitee, made a strong impression.

Finally, I look at what the upcoming season might present in terms of opportunities for both Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson.

Item One: The Possible Connection Between Klingberg’s Signing and Liljegren

In Saturday’s post, I wrote about the Maple Leafs’ signing of Klingberg and did a bit of a rundown of the reasons the team likely signed him and what he might bring to the table. One thing I didn’t share was something the Leafsnation’s Jon Steitzer brought up about Klingberg. That’s his possible impact on fellow Swede Timothy Liljegren.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Fathers and Sons: The Nylanders & Kapanens

Steitzer saw the recent signing of Klingberg as a chance for him to mentor Liljegren and help to elevate the young defenseman’s career. Liljegren has already shown promise, but he hasn’t landed firmly into the space he’ll likely fill in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. The team values Klingberg’s experience and believes he can help Liljegren take the next step.

Klingberg’s signing also improves the team’s powerplay. Again, he could be used on either the first or the second unit. In fact, Liljegren might also line up beside him.

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The point here is that the Maple Leafs are looking for Liljegren to take the next step in his development this season. And, Klingberg will help by providing mentorship. He also amps up the potential of the team’s powerplay by having two strong units rather than one all-world first unit and then “the other guys.”

Item Two: Roni Hirvonen Suffers Concussion at Development Camp

Some bad news emerged Saturday from the Maple Leafs’ development camp. One of the team’s top prospects, Roni Hirvonen, suffered a concussion as the result of an open-ice hit by defenseman Nolan Dillingham during a scrimmage.

The collision sent Hirvonen to the ice, where he remained motionless for a period of time. He was, fortunately, able to leave under his own power. Assistant general manager (GM) Hayley Wickenheiser confirmed the concussion diagnosis. At the same time, she emphasized that the hit was clean. It was just unexpected.

Hirvonen had shown promising development prior to the injury, and he was getting ready to start his first professional season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. For now, the focus will be on his recovery and his long-term health. I’ll share more news about Hirvonen’s health when I get it.

Item Three: Young Goalies Akhtyamov and Peksa Have Impressive Camps

Also at development camp were two young Russian goalies – Akhtyamov and Peksa. According to Wickenheiser, both had impressive camps where they were able to showcase their skills and show why the Maple Leafs were eager to draft them. Specifically, she praised their foundational skillsets and pointed to their standout performances during the camp.

Hayley Wickenheiser, when she was with Team Canada (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

She also confirmed that both young goalies would begin next season in Russia rather than coming to North America to play for the Newfoundland Growlers or the Marlies. Wickenheiser spoke about the importance of playing time and development for these youngsters and expressed confidence in the kind of development that their Kazan Ak Bars team would give them in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Item Four: Camp Invitee Albin Sundin Made a Good Impression

Sundin is an undrafted 18-year-old Swedish defenseman, who has no formal ties with the Maple Leafs. He was a development camp invitee and the team took a look at him during his week in Toronto. For Sundin, it looks to have been a positive experience that could lead to something.

Related: Revisiting the Wendel Clark for Mats Sundin Trade

Also interesting is that the young defenseman shares the same last name as the Maple Leafs’ icon Mats Sundin. Although Albin shared that he is not related to Mats, he did note that his father Ronnie had played in the NHL. True enough, his hockey log shows that he played one game with the New York Rangers in 1997-98.

Young Albin made an impression during the camp. As a camp invitee, he was able to showcase his skills alongside other unsigned defensemen. He’ll return to Sweden where he will play for Frolunda.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It could be an interesting season for two young Maple Leafs prospects, Knies and Robertson. Both young players will have a chance to show their potential during the upcoming season.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

For Knies, he had a great start with the Maple Leafs and contributed well until he was injured against the Florida Panthers during the second round of the postseason. The jury is only out for a little bit with him. He looks to have already shown his ability to compete at the NHL level. Now the question is whether he can maintain that performance throughout an entire season.

Sadly, Robertson has faced injuries in recent years. I for one am optimistic that he’ll be able to play a full season. If he does and he shows anything near the potential his brother Jason Robertson has shown with the Dallas Stars, the team could have a good young player. Despite his injury setbacks, Robertson has a huge drive and determination to make an impact.

Let’s hope that both youngsters can jump to their next levels – whatever they are.