NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Sabres, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a couple of updates regarding the Edmonton Oilers and what they may be looking to do over the offseason. Meanwhile, how much truth is there to the rumors Tyler Bertuzzi went back to the Boston Bruins and tried to sign a one-year deal? Who are the favorites to sign Patrick Kane and what will the New Jersey Devils do to fill out a hole on their roster?

Oilers on Campbell and Toews

According to Kurt Leavins from the Edmonton Journal, there is speculation about the Edmonton Oilers considering a buyout for Jack Campbell due to salary cap constraints. However, his sources indicate that there is absolutely no chance of that happening. Leavins also questions whether there is any real chance the Oilers acquire Jonathan Toews. However, the more he discusses this with people, the less likely it seems that Toews will participate in the upcoming season, or perhaps ever again.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leavins writes:

I would not be the only one wondering whether Jonathan Toews would be a smart add for the Oilers. But the more I talk to people, the less I think that Toews will play at all this season, if ever again. If he is committed and in shape? Then you take a shot. But I hear he is not even entertaining offers. If that is true… source – ‘Lots of Edmonton Oilers talk but not all will be easier for listeners to find: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 07/09/2023

Instead, Leavins believes the Oilers might be considering Tomas Nosek — a natural center who was 59% in faceoffs last year, and 55% for his career.

Bruins Elected Not to Move More Players for Bertuzzi

Talk that Tyler Bertuzzi came back to the Boston Bruins and they didn’t have room to sign him to a one-year deal after the market softened on term is only partially true, according to one report. It does sound like Bertuzzi circled back to the Bruins, but GM Don Sweeney chose not to make more room to get a Bertuzzi deal done. Electing to keep the players he had, the Bruins declined versus any notion they simply couldn’t do it.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic writes:

The Bruins liked Bertuzzi. They gave up a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Red Wings for him. He was an excellent second- and third-line fit. But they had a limit on investing term and salary in the 28-year-old they declined to exceed. Nor did they want to move another player to make room for the ex-Red Wing. As neat of a fit as Bertuzzi was, Sweeney has two younger players to re-sign: Trent Frederic (25) and Jeremy Swayman (24). Both restricted free agents are critical to the club’s long-term forecast. source – ‘Why didn’t Bruins offer Tyler Bertuzzi a 1-year option? GM explains why they weren’t ‘more proactive’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 07/07/2023

Ultimately, the Bruins chose Swayman and Frederic over Bertuzzi.

Devils Among Teams Potentially Interested in Patrick Kane

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com’s mailbag, Patrick Kane’s primary focus at the moment is rehabilitating his hip. However, when the time comes for him to sign a contract for the upcoming year, it is believed that the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and New Jersey Devils will be among the teams expressing interest in acquiring him. Rosen predicts that he will ultimately choose to sign with his hometown team, the Sabres.

Speaking of the Devils, Rosen adds if the team decides to make any moves, their focus would likely be on signing a depth forward to bolster their bottom six. The top six positions seem to be filled by Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli. Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer are strong contenders for spots in the top nine. With Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Curtis Lazar, they have potential options for the fourth line. However, there remains a gap that could be filled internally by Nolan Foote, Alexander Holtz, or Shane Bowers, or alternatively, the Devils could explore options outside the organization.

One possibility is bringing back Tomas Tatar, an unrestricted free agent. Another option is to leave the spot open, potentially anticipating a player like Kane. While there is no immediate obligation to take action, the team does have salary cap flexibility to pursue potential moves if they choose to do so.