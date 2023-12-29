Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Nylander & Samsonov

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off in their third regular-season game within 16 days. If they didn’t have a rivalry before, they might just be building one. Both teams are eager to return to the win column after recent losses.

Maple Leafs fans will recall the series’ first game, which saw the Blue & White come back strong to tie the score 5-5 and force overtime. The Blue Jackets eventually put up a 6-5 overtime win. The Maple Leafs responded with an easier 4-1 win six days ago in Columbus. That makes tonight’s game the clincher.

After the NHL’s Christmas break, both teams blew leads to lose their first games back. The Maple Leafs enter tonight’s game with a paltry 1-3-0 record in their last four, while the Blue Jackets are in the middle of a three-game losing streak with a 0-1-2 record.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at three Maple Leafs players – Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Ilya Samsonov – heading into tonight’s game.

Item One: Could Auston Matthews Hit 50 Goals in 50 Games?

Matthews’ numbers over the past 11 games are mind-boggling. He’s on a huge scoring streak, with 17 points (12 goals, five assists) over eight games. He continued his impressive play by registering an assist in the team’s last game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27, extending his point streak to four games with a total of seven points (five goals, two assists). In his last 11 games, he has put up an impressive 13 goals and seven assists.

He’s scored as many goals this season as William Nylander and John Tavares combined.



He’s on pace to become the ninth player ever to score 60 goals twice.



He's on pace to become the ninth player ever to score 60 goals twice.

Buoyed by this recent spree, Matthews has now reached 28 goals in just 31 games this season, bringing him close to the historic milestone of 50 goals in 50 games. The last player to achieve this feat was Brett Hull in the 1990-91 season. Can he do it? A couple tonight would put him at 30 goals.

Item Two: William Nylander’s on a Record-Breaking Points Streak

William Nylander is leaving his mark on the Maple Leafs with another record-breaking points streak. Over the past 12 games, Nylander has notched an impressive 19 points, putting up four goals and 15 assists. What sets his achievement apart is a remarkable nine-game assist streak, tying him for the fourth-longest in franchise history.

Nylander’s outstanding season has solidified his leadership role. He’s now contributing consistently to the team’s success and earning himself a positive reputation with both Maple Leafs fans and the broader NHL community. His remarkable points streak has transformed him into a key player for the Maple Leafs.

During the preseason, trade talks surrounded Nylander due to his contract status. However, his success has shifted the narrative. Now considered a crucial asset, Nylander’s scoring impact and consistency make him an integral part of the team. The prospect of trading him now seems unlikely. Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving might have an uprising on his hands if he traded a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Item Three: Ilya Samsonov Gets the Start Tonight in Columbus

The Maple Leafs are also playing on consecutive nights, so Martin Jones and Ilya Samsonov are likely to split the starts against the Blue Jackets tonight and against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Samsonov is set to start in goal against Columbus.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

In his last game, Samsonov allowed five goals on 19 shots in a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21. His performance this season can hardly be described as mediocre; a more correct metaphor would be a rollercoaster. There have been huge ups and downs, with really poor outings interspersed with the odd shutout. His record now stands at 5-2-5, with a 3.79 goals-against average (GAA), and an .871 save percentage.

In recent games, Samsonov has allowed 15 goals on 83 shots. When Joseph Woll returns from his high-ankle sprain, Samsonov’s position with the team might be at risk. Woll has been out of action for three weeks.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a busy schedule over the next week. Tonight, it’s the Blue Jackets. Tomorrow, they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

After a short break, the Maple Leafs head west for an away game against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 2. The road trip continues as they play the Anaheim Ducks in another back-to-back on Jan. 3. Finally, they wrap up the week in California by facing the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 6. It’s going to be a tough stretch.