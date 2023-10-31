Maple Leafs Nylander: Uncovering His Unseen Drive

Funny (as in “odd” funny) guy William Nylander. It seems that fans simply don’t understand Nylander’s personality, or at least, they don’t believe what he says.

On one hand, he doesn’t appear to care much on the surface. On the other hand, there seems to be a blast furnace inside him that is burning really hot. While he’s a bit of a stoic in some ways, he’s surprisingly clear in what says – always has been. We just don’t believe him.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Yesterday, NHL.com writer Mike Zeisberger replayed an incident from 2019. During an interview in Stockholm, Nylander clearly outlined his intentions. He expressed his hunger to improve and become a difference-maker. At that time, now four years ago, when asked about his goals, he stated clearly, “I’m looking forward to dominate.”

Related: Maple Leafs’ Nylander Growing More Professional

Now, in the 2023-24 season, Nylander’s performance suggests that he’s turning his words into a reality. He remains focused on his own continued improvement.

Nylander Tells Us, He Just Doesn’t Show Us

Nylander keeps his feelings and emotions to himself. Ironically, he is “stoic” – “reserved” with a calm and composed exterior. We sometimes misinterpret that as meaning he doesn’t care that much. However, from what I’ve been watching, he cares a lot.

Latest News & Highlight

What we are seeing is a Nylander who is driven. His play has been marked by a relentless drive to dominate the game, and it’s more evident right now than it’s ever been.

Nylander Has Been a Game-Changer

Nylander has been on fire this season – he’s put up an impressive 12 points, including six goals and six assists. But what sets his game apart is not just the numbers but the quality of his scoring. These are not cheap goals. Nylander has been scoring because he has a remarkable ability to control the puck. His stickhandling skills make it seem like the puck is glued to his blade.

Related: Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing

Additionally, Nylander has shown significant growth in his defensive game. He’s taking on more responsibilities in penalty-killing situations and in the defensive zone. Who would have thought this a few seasons ago? He’s becoming a well-rounded, 200-foot player.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On Tuesday, (Oct. 31), he will carry his franchise-tying eight-game point streak into their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Should he register a point, he’ll hold the record with points in nine consecutive games to surpass franchise legends like Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald, and John Anderson.

Nylander Has a “Dominate” Mindset – Both on Offense and Defense

Nylander’s words, first cited during the 2019 European Players’ Media Tour, were not simply rhetoric. His confidence and determination turned them into reality. No longer is being good good enough. He’s driven to be exceptional.

In 2023-24, Nylander has shown a level of play that surpasses anything he’s done before. The points are one thing, but his dominant offense makes him a constant threat on the ice. Teammate Morgan Rielly took some time to rave about him as well.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Oct. 31

“Will is, I think, one of the best players in the world, especially carrying the puck in the neutral zone, carrying the puck on the perimeter of the offensive zone. He has these skills that are almost unmatched in my opinion and I think in lots of people’s opinion.”

He is now more than a scorer. He’s becoming a complete player. Nylander spends 46% of the time in the offensive zone at even strength, while he limits his time in the defensive zone to just 35.8%. A good offense seems to be a good defense.

Is Nylander Motivated by His Expiring Contract?

Nylander’s consistency over the past few seasons has been impressive. Each season, he seems to set new career highs in goals, assists, and points. Although some argue that his contract year serves as motivation, he doesn’t say that. He just keeps insisting that his goal is to be better. Forget that there’s a contract on the line.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Maybe his contract status has added fuel to his fire. But, he’s been so transparent about his motivations before, why be disingenuous now? He seems more interested in pushing his own boundaries than getting rich. It’s a pragmatic posture, and he likely knows that one thing necessarily follows the other. If he performs, he’ll get paid.

The Bottom Line

When Nylander takes the ice against the Kings tonight, he’ll have a chance to break a franchise record with nine consecutive games with a point – just one more chance for him to prove his dominance. If he writes his name in the Maple Leafs’ history books, so be it. That isn’t the main point. He’s driven from the inside, not the outside.

In listening and watching Nylander, I encourage fans not to be confused. His inner fire burns hot. He doesn’t just play the game; he’s driven to dominate.

Related: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ William Nylander

He was pretty clear in telling us that. Now he’s showing us. He’s a force to be reckoned with in the NHL. Still, I’m reading speculation that the Maple Leafs are going to move him.

What universe are these speculators living in?