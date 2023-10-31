NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are keeping Matt Poitras on the roster, but could lose Charlie McAvoy. Meanwhile, could the Calgary Flames actually consider tearing everything down and going through a rebuild? What is the latest on William Nylander’s situation in Toronto? Finally, will the Ottawa Senators engage in trade conversations about Shane Pinto?

McAvoy Facing Hearing, Poitras Staying Put

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy faces scrutiny following a controversial hit on Florida Panthers’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Monday night’s game, resulting in a 5-minute match penalty for Illegal Check to the Head/Interference. The NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) is investigating, and McAvoy anticipates supplementary discipline, possibly a suspension. Because it is a phone hearing, the punishment will be five games or fewer.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head/Interference on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 31, 2023

This isn’t McAvoy’s first encounter with disciplinary measures; he was suspended for one game in the 2019 playoffs for a similar hit on Josh Anderson. The outcome of this hearing could impact the Bruins’ lineup, especially after Matt Grzelcyk went down in that game with an injury. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery says he could be out a couple of weeks.

In other Bruins news, Montgomery confirmed that rookie Matt Poitras will remain with the team, stating, “He’s sticking around.” He added, “He earned…we’re comfortable with him. There’s still no guarantees here the rest of the year. But we feel the way that he’s progressed that for the time being he’s gonna be a Bruin. He’s helping us win hockey games.”

The Bruins faced a crucial decision regarding Poitras, debating whether to send him down and trigger the first year of his entry-level contract. However, Poitras’ impressive performance has convinced the team to retain him. While the Bruins had the option to return Poitras had the option to return to the Guelph Storm, the 19-year-old will extend his tenure with the Boston Bruins for a minimum of 10 games.

Should Flames Consider a Rebuild?

In a recent discussion on TSN, the cast of OverDrive spoke with NHL Insider Chris Johnston and delved into the Calgary Flames’ precarious situation following their dismal start to the season. Questions arose about how this poor performance might impact crucial decisions, including the possibility of a significant and painful rebuild akin to the ongoing scenario with the San Jose Sharks.

Craig Conroy, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the Flames and Friedman suggested contract talks between the Flames and Noah Hanifin were gaining momentum until this recent losing skid. Now, there’s a palpable sense of hesitation as everyone reevaluates the team’s season start and its potential implications.

Marek raised concerns about players like Hanifin and Elias Lindholm, both in the final year of their contracts, emphasizing the prevailing uncertainty within the Flames organization regarding their future course of action. Are these contracts the team wants to sign if there is a chance they could tear everything down?

Latest on William Nylander Negotiations

According to Dave Poulin of TSN, William Nylander‘s strong start for the Leafs shouldn’t alter Toronto’s urgency to secure a deal. But, it may change who Nylander views his own value and what he’s willing to take after being forced to start the season without a deal.

The team’s desire to sign him remains unchanged but Poulin pointed out that players react differently in contract situations. Nylander’s demands could be based on his self-perception within the team, ignoring external comparisons. Poulin suggested Nylander’s focus could be on Mitch Marner as a fair comparison. If so, that means Nylander might be saying, ‘well, I’ve got to be making what Marner’s making right now, which is $10.9 plus million dollars.’

Might Senators Wash Hands of Shane Pinto?

While the team said they would welcome him back after his suspension is complete, there is talk that maybe the Ottawa Senators will move on from Shane Pinto, starting a new chapter without him and letting him start fresh somewhere else. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was asked if this was possible on a recent podcast and thought it could be, even if it’s not likely.

Pagnotta explained that if he chooses to sign his qualifying offer, he’ll be a restricted free agent once more next summer. That means they’ll need to reinitiate these negotiations all over again. Ideally, they hope to avoid creating salary cap challenges, especially with the cap expected to rise. Additionally, there might be organizational changes in Ottawa during the summer, adding complexity to the situation.