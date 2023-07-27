Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Woll, Samsonov & Aho

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share news about the Maple Leafs’ decision to place goaltender Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the upcoming 2023-24 season. That move has implications for the team’s salary cap situation.

Second, given all the moves and the settling out of the players, I’ll ask the question that all Maple Leafs’ fans — even as cynical (no finger pointing here) as they’ve become over seasons of losing — are wondering. Is this the year the Maple Leafs actually go on a lengthy Stanley Cup journey?

Third, I’ll take a look at the impact of Sebastian Aho’s recent contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and its impact on William Nylander’s negotiations. It seems like pretty good news for the Maple Leafs.

Item One: Matt Murray Placed on LTIR

In the big news of the week, the Maple Leafs announced that goalie Murray will be out indefinitely and was placed on LTIR. As Cap Friendly reported, Murray’s going on LTIR indefinitely meant that the team would not have been able to buy him out even if they wanted to. You cannot buy out an injured player.

With #LeafsForever Murray to LTIR, they are $11.6M Projected over cap with 22 players on roster (13F/7D/2G)



Likely LTIR: Murray $4.6875M & Muzzin $5.625M = $10.3M



For those fans interested in the specific numbers, the Maple Leafs have a 22-man roster: 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies and are $11.6 million over the salary cap. Now, with Murray ($4.6875 million) and Jake Muzzin ($5.625 million) going on LTIR, they are still $1.29 million over the salary-cap ceiling. If they only have a 20-man roster, they would get below the salary-cap ceiling.

Item Two: Samsonov and Woll Are It in the Crease

The absence of Murray will place goaltending duties on Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll for the 2023-24 season. Both netminders now have the chance to step up and show their abilities. In my mind, the goalie situation looks a bit better than it did over the past few seasons.

The Maple Leafs’ recent arbitration case with Samsonov was their first in a decade. Fortunately, the agreement secured Samsonov on a one-year contract worth $3.55 million for the upcoming season. The team also now has the promising 25-year-old rookie Woll signed to a cost-effective $766,667 contract until 2024-25.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

With Samsonov and Woll at that cost, the team’s goalies are reasonably priced. I’m looking forward to watching this duo work together. Although the one-year deal leaves the team uncertain about Samsonov’s long-term future, I’m thinking his family situation (he and his partner had their first child last season in Toronto, and that matters) could tip the scales in favor of his re-signing with the team with his next contract. That is, if the team wishes it.

Samsonov could become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Item Three: Is This the Year for the Maple Leafs?

I suppose that I’m like many Maple Leafs fans. I just keep believing this team is the one who could go all the way. Here I go again.

The upcoming 2023-24 season seems to hold promise for the Maple Leafs. I think a key factor in the team’s success will be the goalies. Samsonov had an impressive career season. He’s on a one-year deal and wants his next contract to be a long-term one.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He could be the team’s so-called “x-factor.” He reports no hard feelings; I have to believe he means it, to a degree. However, human nature suggests that, if he’s any kind of competitive, he’ll be focused and committed to showing this Maple Leafs team (or another one out there) that he’s worth more than he’s making for the upcoming season.

A second factor is that Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving went out and actively found players to strengthen the team. I always thought Tyler Bertuzzi was a great find, and I’m growing on Max Domi the more I read about him. I have to believe that Ryan Reaves has something that is positive more than on the face of signing a 36-year-old who doesn’t play a ton of minutes or put up a ton of points. On this one, I’m willing to defer my assessment.

I like that head coach Sheldon Keefe is returning behind the bench, and he has what seems like a ton more movable parts for the top six than he had before. It seems like it could be a winning formula.

The depth of talent on the roster remains strong. If this team can funnel its skill and determination, this could be a year the Maple Leafs could shine. They also have to get lucky and stay healthy. I believe luck is more important than many fans believe. I’m looking forward to an exciting and competitive season ahead.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Carolina Hurricanes signed Sebastian Aho to an eight-year, $78 million extension this week. While that’s mostly about the Hurricanes, there’s likely fallout for Maple Leafs winger William Nylander. In a big way, that contract suggests that Nylander won’t be signing for close to $10 million per season.

Looking at their statistics, Nylander has played 521 career games, scoring 177 goals, and putting up 430 points in that time. He has played 50 playoff games, with 17 goals and 40 points. Interestingly, Aho has played almost the exact number of NHL games (520), but he’s scored more: 218 goals and 468 points. In the playoffs, he’s played 63 games scoring 23 goals and adding 58 points.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Because the two players are sort of similar in age and statistics (although Aho’s a center who has more goals and points), his contract sets the high benchmark for what Nylander should sign for. With Aho signing for $9.75 million, it would seem that $10 million is well beyond the final mark. Would $9.25 million be a fairer appraisal?

My guess is that Nylander plays the season and his contract expires. Then, we’ll see if he really wants to stay in Toronto.