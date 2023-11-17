Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Klingberg & Steeves

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the news emerging from the team as they prepare for today’s game in Stockholm, Sweden. Much of that news surrounds William Nylander. However, another Swedish player, John Klingberg, is also in the news because of his lingering injury. Hopefully, he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game.

Item One: Maple Leafs and William Nylander Quietly Are in Contract Negotiations

In a strategic move, the Maple Leafs and Nylander have been discreetly progressing in contract talks. TSN insider Pierre LeBrun shared insights on the negotiations during a recent segment of Insider Trading. His report shed light on the deliberate decision by both parties to keep the discussions under wraps.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun emphasized the concerted effort to maintain secrecy, stating, “Both sides made a pact before the season started. They did not want any leaks whatsoever. Both sides want to be tight-lipped, and that’s exactly the way it’s played out so far.” The lack of public reports is thanks to a mutual understanding between Nylander and the Maple Leafs management to handle the negotiations privately.

The TSN insider noted that the absence of leaks might indicate that the talks are positive. LeBrun argued, “The reality is, if this thing had gone off the rails in terms of contract talks, you probably would be hearing more because you’d get some message sending from one side or the other.”

Despite the silence, the fact that there is a dialogue between Nylander and the Maple Leafs has been confirmed. LeBrun suggested that the negotiations are challenging. That’s no surprise, given the team’s dynamic relationship with the salary cap’s upper limits. The fact that Nylander is putting up an impressive performance makes the situation more crucial for both parties to get it right.

Because Nylander’s play has been spectacular, his salary leverage keeps going up. That makes the dynamic between Nylander’s season and the financial considerations imposed by the salary cap a delicate balancing act.

Latest News & Highlight

The hope is to finalize an agreement before July 1. However, meeting that deadline might be tough. However, both sides seem to be on the same page. And, that’s a good start.

Item Two: Klingberg’s Injury Is a Real Long-Term Thing

I read some speculation that John Klingberg’s injury might have been a bit of a ruse to give him space to improve his on-ice performance. However, recent news suggests that the defenseman’s lack of availability for upcoming games stems from an injury that has been nagging and difficult for him to play through.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

It seems that Klingberg won’t be playing in at least the first game of the NHL’s Global Series in Stockholm against the Detroit Red Wings. He might also miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Klingberg, who has faced various injuries throughout his career, is experiencing stiffness, pain, and limited motion. While the Maple Leafs are aggressively treating the injury, it isn’t coming along as well as expected.

Klingberg has been resilient in his career, but his current ailment has proven challenging. That said, it’s nothing that he hasn’t dealt with before.

The 31-year-old defenseman, who is signed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract, is having a rough start to the season. Whether this poor start has been exacerbated by his injury or not, who’s to say?

Item Three: Alex Steeves Is Off to a Solid Start with the Marlies

While Alex Steeves has not yet scored a goal in six NHL games with the Maple Leafs, the 23-year-old forward for the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies has made an impressive start in the AHL. He’s on a nine-game point streak with eight goals and four assists.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In a recent interview, Steeves attributed his success to his offseason work on his shot and stickhandling. That work has resulted in what has been called a more natural offensive game. In the interview, he highlighted the importance of confidence. He noted that it has made him more self-assured to take shots he hadn’t previously thought to take. If a shot is there, regardless of where he is, he takes it. That decision has positively influenced his play and also upped his goal-scoring numbers.

Marlies head coach John Gruden praised Steeves for playing confidently and excelling in 50/50 battles for the puck. Steeves also believes he’s improved his ability to anticipate plays, find scoring positions, and embrace his defensive responsibilities. These, as he noted, contribute to offensive transitions. Overall, Steeves’ solid start shows his growth as an offensive player who can make defensive contributions. He’s been a standout player for the Marlies.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Today’s Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings matchup will show how ready the team is to compete. Toronto seems to be enjoying its time in Sweden, especially being shown around Stockholm by the native Swedes on the team.

It would be good to see Nylander put up points in the two games. His family will be present in droves. He’s been buying up tickets like crazy to accommodate everyone in his family who might not have seen him play in person before. Good luck to him and his Swedish teammates.