Bruins’ Pastrnak Chasing Historic Goal-Scoring Company

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak are once again aiming to carve their names in hockey history this season. As the Bruins set a blistering pace for another potential 65-win season (to the surprise of just about everybody), Pastrnak, on an individual level, is poised to join a prestigious company of goal-scoring legends.

David Pastrnak has been on a torrid-scoring pace for the Boston Bruins once again this season after scoring 61 goals during the 2022-23 season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Pastrnak would score 61 goals, a milestone no Bruins player had reached since Phil Esposito did so in the 1974-75 season. Accompanying this goal-scoring prowess was an impressive 113-point performance. Now, at 27, Pastrnak has seamlessly carried this momentum into the current season, boasting 11 goals and 24 points in just 15 games. If history is any indicator, he’s not about to let up any time soon, projecting him on track for another extraordinary season with 60 goals and 131 points over a full 82-game schedule.

While these statistics are undoubtedly eye-catching, the prospect of Pastrnak achieving back-to-back 60-goal seasons is a remarkable accomplishment in its own right. The last player to accomplish this feat was Pavel Bure in the 1992-93 season. Even more noteworthy is the exclusive club of eight players in NHL history who have managed to score 60 or more goals in consecutive seasons: Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux, Jari Kurru, Steve Yzerman, Bure, and Esposito. Being in the company of such legends is a testament to Pastrnak’s extraordinary goal-scoring prowess.

Head coach Jim Montgomery has expressed both amazement and surprise at Pastrnak’s ability to maintain his goal-scoring proficiency, especially in light of the offseason changes the Bruins underwent. Montgomery, as highlighted in a recent article by Conor Ryan of BostonDotCom and the Boston Globe, admitted, “I thought that he would have a harder time producing without [Patrice Bergeron] and obviously [David] Krejci to work with.” However, Pastrnak’s response during a year-end meeting provided reassurance. Montgomery shared, “He just looked and he goes ‘Yeah, I’m expecting it. Don’t worry about it. That’s what he said to me. And now I don’t worry about it.”

This unwavering confidence from Pastrnak has undoubtedly served as a security blanket for Montgomery, especially considering the significant turnover the Bruins experienced during the offseason. The departures of Bergeron and Krejci were major blows, compounded by the losses of Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dmitry Orlov. Yet, Pastrnak has seamlessly adapted, showcasing his ability to deliver regardless of the linemates he’s paired with.

Pastrnak’s chemistry with Pavel Zacha from the previous season has been a driving force, with the Bruins outscoring opponents 6-2 in the 73 5v5 minutes the duo has shared on the ice. Whether skating alongside Brad Marchand, James van Riemsdyk, or any other linemate, Pastrnak has consistently produced stellar results.

In a league where consistency is elusive, Pastrnak’s ability to maintain a 60-goal pace speaks volumes about his skill, adaptability, and leadership within the Bruins’ locker room. Maintaining this pace may seem like a difficult task, but Pastrnak has proven to be among the best goal-scorers in NHL history and there’s no reason to believe he can’t once again score 60 goals this season.

Pastrnak’s Ultimate Goal is to Win

While winning remains the ultimate objective for every NHL player, it would be naive to assume that players disregard individual career considerations. The undeniable truth is that players are conscious of how their personal achievements contribute to their overall legacy, even amidst the pursuit of team success. In the case of David Pastrnak, his stellar performance not only propels the Boston Bruins toward victory but also shapes his own narrative as a standout player.

It’s also important to remember that the better Pastrnak performs, the better the Bruins will perform as he is far and away their best goal producer.

What sets Pastrnak apart is the intriguing balance between his goal-scoring prowess and his playmaking abilities. Contrary to the stereotype of a pure sniper that might be inferred from a casual glance at the box scores, Pastrnak’s game has undergone a notable evolution, showcasing a refined playmaking dimension over the past two seasons. anybody actually paying attention to Pastrnak should be able to recognize his unselfish style of play, characterized not only by goal-scoring finesse but also his crafty playmaking and adept puck protection—a facet of his game that has become more pronounced this season.

If Pastrnak scores 60 goals this season, it will be just another feather in his cap. If he falls short of this goal (no pun intended), it likely won’t be due to a lack of trying. At the same time, though, it’s hard to imagine Pastrnak will force the point and go into business for himself at the expense of his team; a team-first player who happens to be a goal-scoring machine is about as good a deal as the Bruins could hope for from a star player on their roster.