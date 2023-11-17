Bruins Buy or Sell: Swayman, Lohrei, Trade Options & More

In a new series called Bruins Buy or Sell, we will take a look at some of the stories both on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins, as well as any rumors that might be surrounding them during the 2023-24 season.

Fifteen games into the season, the Bruins have the best record in the NHL and only have lost one game in regulation. Let’s take a look at some storylines on and off the ice for Boston and buy or sell whether there’s a chance of things happening.

Jeremy Swayman Sign Long-Term Extension

Over the summer, the Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman could not reach an agreement on a contract as a restricted free agent (RFA) and ended up going to arbitration. In the end, he was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million deal, a win-win for the player and the team.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Starting Jan. 1, the Bruins can negotiate a longer contract, and on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman said I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done too, because he’s on a one-year deal and he can extend on Jan. 1.”

Locking up Swayman should be a priority for general manager (GM) Don Sweney and with a projection of a lot of cap space heading into the 2024 offseason, it makes too much sense. Boston is going to need to spend some money with a ton of contracts coming off the books, but getting the former University of Maine netminder locked up before free agency begins is the way to go.

Buy or Sell the Bruins get a contract done with Jeremy Swayman before the end of the season.

James van Riemsdyk most underrated signing

Through the first 15 games, some of Sweeney’s free-agent signings are playing better than expected. One of those is veteran forward James van Riemsdyk. The former Philadelphia Flyers wing has settled in on the third line recently with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

He has four goals and seven assists so far in 2023-24 and recently had a four-game point streak snapped against the Buffalo Sabres. He has been big as the net-front presence on the first power play unit and he has formed a good connection with Coyle and Frederic like they have been together for a couple of seasons. He has been better than expected for Jim Montgomery so far this season.

Buy or sell James van Riemsdyk is turning into a very underrated signing by Sweeney.

Bruins Look at Adding a Center Sooner Rather Than Later

Through 15 games, the Bruins have survived at the center position. Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and John Beecher are at least 50% at the face-off dot, while youngster Matthew Poitras has struggled. If there is one area that is going to need an addition, it’s up the middle. We are closing in on U.S. Thanksgiving, a telling point in the standings. It’s clear that the Black and Gold are going to be in a solid playoff spot, which means Sweeney is going to have work to do with his roster for the postseason, should they get there.

Related: Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down: Geekie, Forbort, Poitras, Lucic & More

A center should be a top priority and one name from over the summer that the Bruins could have traded for, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets, recently signed an extension to remain with his current team. One name that is still available and a player that would slide right in and be a big upgrade would be Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames (from ‘LeBrun rumblings: Gambling rules, Flames trade talk, Patrick Kane’s list and more from the NHL GMs meeting,’ The Athletic, Nov. 14, 2023). It’s been reported that they might be willing to engage in trade talks with teams and Sweeney should not hesitate to pick up the phone and gage some interest in the pivot.

The current roster of centers is good enough to get the Bruins through the regular season, but it is not good enough to get them through at least one round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Buy or Sell the Bruins will trade for a top-six center.

Lorhei Stays in the NHL when Bruins are Fully Healthy on Defense

Matt Grzelcyk has begun skating at Warrior Ice Arena and he is eligible to come off of injured reserve at the end of the month, which would make the defensive unit fully healthy, assuming there is no other injury. When they’re fully healthy, Montgomery is going to have a decision to make and that decision could come as early as Nov. 25 against the New York Rangers.

Mason Lohrei, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Rookie Mason Lohrei has played well and impressed since he came up at the end of October, even scoring his first career NHL goal against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 6. He has struggled at times, but all young players are going to go through growing pains at some point. Montgomery’s going to have to decide as to what to do with Lohrei.

Buy or sell Mason Lohrei is with the Bruins when the defense is healthy.

Despite having the NHL’s best record, the Bruins are far from a complete team and could use a top-six center at this point this season. Locking up Swayman should be at the top of Sweeney’s list and what does the future hold for Lohrei when Grzelcyk comes back next weekend? Time will tell.