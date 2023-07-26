Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Reaves, Samsonov, Murray & Sparks

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at newcomer Ryan Reaves’ off-ice impact and his community engagement. He’s one of the players who will embrace the challenge of living and playing hockey in Toronto. Second, I’ll briefly look at Ilya Samsonov‘s contract negotiation and arbitration outcome with the team and how he might approach the season after his hearing.

Third, I’ll bring up a name from the past. Former Maple Leafs goalie Garret Sparks just re-connected with his former general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It looks like Sparks is setting up to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

Finally, today begins the buyout window that began with the Samsonov arbitration hearing. Surprisingly, the Maple Leafs did not place goalie Matt Murray on waivers. That likely means the team has another plan – for now. We will soon see.

Item One: Expect Ryan Reaves to Embrace Playing in Toronto

Ryan Reaves moved to Toronto this offseason. In a way, it was a surprising move for the team to sign the enforcer to a three-year contract at his age. However, the organization seems to expect more from him than on-ice play. There seems to be some expectation that he’ll help shape the team’s culture.

That makes sense. He’s a character – mostly in a good way – who brings a big personality to the game, and he’s known for making a significant impact off the ice.

He also brings a sense of responsibility for others. This can be seen in his community engagement and advocacy efforts. Reaves has continued to push for greater equality and recognition for others. He’s not shy about addressing diversity issues in hockey, especially working to create a more inclusive environment for players from all backgrounds.

Expect Reaves to continue to serve as a role model and positive figure within the community. He has a history of seeking to inspire young fans through school visits, community events, and a host of other fan engagements.

His active involvement in the NHLPA’s (National Hockey League Player Association) Goals & Dreams program exhibits his dedication to providing underprivileged children with access to hockey by donating equipment and supporting grassroots hockey programs. Reaves’ off-ice work will extend the tradition of the Maple Leafs’ players who are heavily involved in charitable causes. Mitch Marner is one of the key charitable donors on the team.

Reaves’ definition of teamwork will extend beyond on-ice activity and into wider community involvement beyond the game of hockey. Welcome to Toronto.

Item Two: Samsonov Is Reported to Have “No Hard Feelings.”

Last Sunday, Ilya Samsonov was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million following his arbitration hearing. While I have only heard rumours about the “testy” nature of the arbitration process, we know that there was some disparity between the numbers. The Maple Leafs were reportedly looking for a one-year contract at $2.4 million, while Samsonov’s agent asked for $4.9 million.

There was some concern about how Samsonov might react to the arbitration. Would he become embittered? However, according to his agent, Don Meehan, the “event” was seen as a standard business negotiation, and there are no hard feelings between the player and the team.

If so, that’s good. The report also suggested that Samsonov is eager to return to Toronto and is looking forward to getting back on the ice and working out with the team.

Item Three: Like Him or Not, Garret Sparks Never Quits

Here’s a blast from the past. If Maple Leafs fans were wondering where Garret Sparks landed, he signed with the Penguins organization last week, and with his former Toronto GM Kyle Dubas.

Fans will remember that Sparks had an eventful journey with the organization. He was drafted by the club in 2011 and worked his way up from the AHL to the NHL. Although he had a great run with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies and helped them win the Calder Cup, he could never reprise that success on NHL ice.

After leaving the Maple Leafs, he’s been bouncing around various leagues and teams. But Sparks showed resilience and determination and never quit, while Dubas, as the new president of hockey operations for the Penguins, remembered him and signed Sparks to a contract with their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dubas seems to like bringing former players into whatever organization he’s in. He also signed former Maple Leaf Andreas Johnsson earlier in the offseason.

Who knows how Sparks will fare with his new team, but he’s still trying to make a career in hockey. I wish him luck with his new organization.

Item Four: Matt Murray Buyout Window Starts Today

The Maple Leafs’ second buyout window triggered by the Samsonov arbitration hearing begins today. In a bit of a surprising move, when NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported the waiver activity for the day, Matt Murray’s name was not on the list.

That absence might indicate that the team is exploring the possibility of seeking a trade for Murray before using the buyout option. However, moving that contract is going to be a challenge. He carries a $4.687 million cap hit, and not many teams are ready to jump into that kind of spending. If the Maple Leafs do find a landing spot for Murray, they will likely have to include a significant “sweetener” as an incentive for another team to take on his hefty salary.

If he’s not traded most think his contract will be bought out. If the Maple Leafs decide on that option, it would cost them $687,000 this season and $2 million next season. I have to wonder if the team isn’t going to place Murray on LTIR (long-term injured reserve). They would still have to pay the contract, but it would free up an additional $4.687 million in cap space.

I am just speculating about LTIR, but it’s surprising that he wasn’t placed on waivers, which makes me wonder if there might be another plan.

The Bottom Line

Even if the organization can erase Murray’s contract from the books, the Maple Leafs are still more than $7 million over the cap. The team seems ready to place Jake Muzzin on LTIR, which reduces that number to about $2 million. That likely means there are more moves to be made this summer.