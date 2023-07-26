NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Kings, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed Matt Murray on LTIR. It solves part of their gigantic salary cap issue, but the question remains, how did a seemingly healthy Murray qualify and what will the Leafs do to get under the cap before the start of the season? Meanwhile, what are the Boston Bruins going to do with their roster following the news that Patrice Bergeron won’t be back? Are the Los Angeles Kings open to moving a few players? Finally, why did Tony DeAngelo not see eye-to-eye with John Tortorella?

Murray Placed on LTIR, Leafs Still Over Cap

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that goaltender Matt Murray will be placed on long-term injured reserve indefinitely for the upcoming season. Murray’s contract with Toronto carries a cap hit of $4.69 million. The move to LTIR provides some relief, helping the Maple Leafs get back under the maximum off-season salary cap. However, the team is still approximately $2.1 million over the cap for the next season, according to CapFriendly.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently, the Maple Leafs have $85.5 million committed to 22 healthy players for the upcoming season. They were active in free agency, signing Tyler Bertuzzi, John Klingberg, Max Domi, and Ryan Reaves earlier this month. Even with Murray on LTIR, as the season approaches, the team faces the challenge of making necessary adjustments to comply with salary cap regulations while fielding a competitive and well-rounded lineup.

There are a number of hockey fans on social media today wondering how Murray qualified for LTIR. Murray was ‘healthy and available’ for the final two games of the playoffs and there was talk from insiders like Elliotte Friedman that it wasn’t a given that LTIR would be an option.

What’s Next for the Bruins, Specifically with David Krejci?

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron’s retirement announcement has left uncertainty surrounding David Krejci‘s future with the team. The forward didn’t hint at what he’ll do when he sent his message to Bergeron upon the retirement news, but many are wondering if Krejci will follow suit.

Meanwhile, some are wondering if Bruins’ management was unprepared for this news. With the departure of Bergeron and the uncertain status of Krejci, a significant void has emerged at the center position for the team. Having only added Morgan Geekie at center, the top-three options are Geekie, Charlie Coyle, and Pavel Zacha. One would imagine that management is actively exploring options to address this crucial gap in their lineup.

General manager Don Sweeney needs to figure out his center depth, determine the best course of action for Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, and Derek Forbort, and get contracts signed with RFAs Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic. NBC Sports’ Nick Goss wondered if the Bruins might bite the bullet and break up their goalie tandem by shopping Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman.

Could the Kings Shop a Few Players?

According to an analysis by Austin Stanovic of LA Hockey Now, several Los Angeles Kings players who aren’t being actively shopped in the trade market could be moved without much resistance this season, if the Kings chose to clear space or make other moves.

Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among the players mentioned, Trevor Moore, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matt Roy could be potential candidates for a trade due to various reasons, including their contracts or the emergence of young talents vying for roster spots. Promising young players like Arthur Kaliyev, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and Tobias Bjornfot, with a lot to prove, may also be considered if they strive to secure a permanent place in the team’s lineup.

DeAngelo Says He Did Mesh With Tortorella

In news that won’t come as a shock to anyone, defenseman Tony DeAngelo cited coaching as the main reason why he had the success he did during his first stint with the Carolina Hurricanes and suggested his dip in production and effectiveness in Philadelphia had a lot to do with his relationship with John Tortorella.

He noted when speaking with the media, “He’s the coach of the team, so you’ve gotta respect that, and I respect what he does. Do I agree with it, what happened in the last five games? Absolutely not. I think it’s ridiculous that I didn’t play in the last five.”