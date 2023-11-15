Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Reaves, Willie, Kane & Robertson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the news surrounding the team as it travels to Sweden to play two games as part of the NHL Global Series. As well, I’ll add some interesting news about Ryan Reaves’ ancestry and the ever-interesting news about where future Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Kane might land.

Item One: Bass Reaves Is Ryan Reaves Great-Great-Great-Grandfather

On Nov. 5, 2023, Paramount’s first episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves (a new TV mini-series) aired. In a feed on my email from Canada’s The National Post, the newspaper noted the connection between Maple Leafs’ enforcer Ryan Reaves and his great-great-great-grandfather, Bass Reeves. Bass is the historical figure depicted in the miniseries. He was one of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshals.

It’s an interesting connection for the Maple Leafs enforcer with his ancestor. While (Bass) Reeves’ legacy was reputed for his skills as a marksman, The National Post humorously noted that progeny Ryan is better known for his NHL enforcer role than for being a skilled NHL sniper.

Playfully addressing Reaves’ current season statistics, the newspaper trotted out (pun intended) the unique juxtaposition of Ryan’s on-ice abilities and his historical lawman lineage. Reaves found out about the connection when his dad did some ancestry research and DNA tests.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

[As an aside, Reaves is the son of Willard Reaves, a former professional football player in the Canadian Football League and National Football League. Ryan was born in Winnipeg when his father was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.]

Ryan noted, “My dad traced our family back to Bass Reeves. That’s pretty cool to learn where you come from.” Reaves now spells his last name differently because Reaves’ grandfather replaced one of the e(s) with an a.

Latest News & Highlights

For me, it’s interesting to see the diverse backgrounds of NHL players; and, in Reaves’ case, the intersection of his own personal history and ancestral legacy. It’s an interesting reminder of the dynamic landscape of professional hockey and the rich and varied histories of the players we watch on the ice.

Item Two: William Nylander Busy Buying Tickets for His Family and Friends

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander expressed his excitement about returning to Sweden with his teammates to play in front of friends and family. Nylander considers it a dream to come back and play in his home country and emphasizes the special moments this trip brings. He was particularly excited about his family members who haven’t had the chance to see him play live in the NHL.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander also looks forward to sharing a bit of Swedish culture with his teammates among the stops on the team’s busy schedule. He mentioned the possibility of a visit to IKEA and enjoying the local cuisine. If the idea of visiting an IKEA store in Sweden seems a bit odd, the IKEA website notes how infused the IKEA culture is with the larger Swedish culture. The Stockholm IKEA is the largest in Europe. I read a review that the meatballs were amazing (and cheap).

Nylander noted that, despite the packed agenda, he hopes to find some time to explore the streets and soak in the experience of being back in Sweden.

Item Three: Patrick Kane Talks with Maple Leafs About Signing

Some recent reports suggest that Patrick Kane, who’s currently training in Oakville, Ontario, has started to have meetings with a variety of teams. It seems that the Maple Leafs were first on his list.

However, other interested teams reportedly include the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and the Buffalo Sabres. While the financial aspects of a potential Kane signing remain unclear, it was speculated that if Kane prioritizes a competitive chance for a Stanley Cup over salary, he might be open to signing for less than market value.

The Maple Leafs were once exploring the trade market for a team-friendly (cheap) addition for their top six. Apparently, the team has now shifted focus to finding a hardy defenceman. However, for any of this to happen, they will have to find significant salary-cap space. That would seem especially true if the team tried to sign Kane.

Item Four: Welcome Nick Robertson, Welcome Depth Scoring

One thing I noticed is that the tipping point for the Maple Leafs’ increase in the team’s depth scoring was ​​the call-up of Nick Robertson. He has (so far) proved to be a solution for the Maple Leafs depth scoring woes. He seemed to instantly address the team’s depth issues.

Obviously, Robertson alone didn’t make the complete difference. However, his call-up prompted a number of trickle-down lineup moves. Matthew Knies hit the top line; Tyler Bertuzzi moved alongside John Tavares and Nylander on the second line; and, Robertson formed a productive third line with Calle Jarnkrok and newcomer Max Domi. Now, the third line seems to be finding its own distinct identity and scoring to boot.

The realignment works for Jarnkrok, who seems to fit anywhere pretty seamlessly. With his playmaking skills, Domi developed some quick chemistry with the always-ready-to-shoot Robertson. The threesome works. While fourth-line challenges remain, the line’s play with Bobby McMann replacing Reaves suggests that overcoming these issues might be easier than first thought.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Since his recall, Robertson has been a consistent contributor, scoring two goals and putting up a point in each of his four games so far. Domi has not scored his first goal, but he has put up five assists in his last four games. He now has nine assists in 15 games this season. Jarnkrok has scored three goals and four points in the same four-game span.

The Maple Leafs’ supporting cast has shown an impressive upside since these recent moves. All, perhaps, thanks to the diminutive Robertson. He also seems to bring out the Father Bear nature of Domi, which isn’t bad either.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

By the way, goalie Martin Jones was moved from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to accompany the team to Sweden for the NHL Global Series. He’ll be the third goalie for the Maple Leafs during their trip. For those fans who aren’t tracking the Marlies this season, thus far Jones has a 2-1-0 record with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and a .864 save percentage (SV%).

I wonder if there was ever a thought to take 6-foot-7 Swedish goalie Dennis Hildeby on the trip. Likely, the organization sees him having more productive developmental time with the Marlies. So far on the season, Hildeby has played four games with a 2-1-1 record, a .950 SV%, and a 1.26 GAA. He’s been pretty good.