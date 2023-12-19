Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Gio, Matthews & Jones

During the last meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers, Toronto won 7-3. That score pretty much tells the story of the game. Tonight, the Rangers will meet the Maple Leafs again but this time on road ice.

It would seem the Rangers have rebounded from that loss. They’ve won twice since, including a 2-1 overtime road win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday (Dec. 16). The Rangers have played well on the road and should come out with a bang tonight. The Maple Leafs’ record is 9-4-2 at home, while the Rangers are 11-4-1 on the road.

Martin Jones is expected to be in the crease tonight for the home team, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed by Daily Faceoff.

Latest News & Highlight

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the injury news emerging from the team. I’ll also comment on the growth of the third line and the importance of Nick Robertson to that line.

Item One: Nick Robertson Has Become the Lynchpin for the Maple Leafs’ Third Line

The Maple Leafs’ third line has transformed this season, particularly with the inclusion of Robertson. His call-up to the big club and subsequent placement on the third line triggered a series of positive changes. First, it moved Max Domi to the center position; and, second, it provided Calle Jarnkrok with a more defined role in which to contribute.

Related: Tocchet’s Canucks Coaching Genius Mirrors Ali’s Rope-a-Dope

Since the formation of this trio into a third line, there has been a noticeable improvement in the team’s play. Although the three have instilled a sense of cautious optimism, it remains a work in progress. Still, head coach Sheldon Keefe appears inclined to allow the line to evolve and develop further.

The line’s linchpin is Robertson. The third line gives him a space where he can show up and learn every game. In that space, it’s been possible to see adjustments to his thinking and his playing style. Robertson now seems more willing to focus on the game’s flow, rather than water-bugging all over the ice and feeling the need to become a solo offensive force every shift.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even given coach Keefe’s constant desire to tweak his lines, it would seem that the third line in its present form might have some legs. One reason is that Robertson is easy on the salary cap. Now the question is whether he can become a more defensively responsible player. A second question is his injury history. At his size, can he handle the inevitable open-ice hits that come his way?

Related: The Bizarre Naming History of TD Garden

The other two members of the third line – Domi and Jarnkrok – bring experience and consistency. Chemistry aside, it’s pretty easy to know what they’ll bring in terms of their playing styles. Robertson’s the wild card. If he can mature defensively and adapt to the challenges of regular playing time, the third line has the potential to continue to grow and contribute significantly to the Maple Leafs’ success and cohesiveness throughout the season.

Item Two: Mark Giordano Was Moved to LTIR

Defenceman Mark Giordano has been shifted to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) as a result of his broken finger. His absence from the lineup dates back to Nov. 28, following a game against the Florida Panthers. Although he’s eligible to return to the lineup as early as Dec. 23 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the specific timeline for his return remains uncertain.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the 20 games he’s played this season, Giordano has contributed a goal and four assists to the scoresheet. He’s also added 50 blocked shots and 24 hits to his career totals. It seems likely that the move to LTIR means that Giordano needs a more extended recovery period before his injury is healed. It also likely means the team sees no reason to rush him back given the solid contributions of his replacements Simon Benoit and William Lagesson. Both have been better than many expected.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Back at Practice

Auston Matthews, who was a late scratch for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, has returned to practice. On Monday (Dec. 18), he was back in his usual spot on the team’s top line. It means he’s feeling better and it also means fans should see him playing in tonight’s game against the Rangers.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Nylander Growing More Professional

Matthews has been beyond solid this season. He’s already scored 23 goals and added 12 assists (for 35 points) this season. He, too, like Giordano has blocked his fair number of shots (34 in total) and has added 33 hits in 27 games.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is on a four-game goal streak with seven goals in those games. He’s also put up seven points in his past two games (four goals and three assists). Although the team covered nicely for him, it’s still good to see him return to his regular top-line spot.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Martin Jones is on a hot streak for the Maple Leafs. He was in the net when his team beat the Rangers in New York, and he also threw a 7-0 shutout against the Penguins on Saturday night. It was the 29th of his career.

Interestingly, before Jones came up to the Maple Leafs from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, he played five AHL games. In those five games, he put up a win-loss record of 2-1-1. His goals-against average (GAA) was 3.37 and his save percentage (SV%) was .870. In contrast, his time with the Maple Leafs has shown a significant improvement. In three games, he’s lowered his GAA to 1.85, lifted his SV% to .949, and recorded an undefeated record of 3-0-0. Jones has been good.