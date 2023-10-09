Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Muzzin, Jones & Gregor

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report some of the spate of news that’s been emerging from the team over this long Canadian Thanksgiving weekend. A lot has been happening, and more news will be emerging in the next few days as the team prepares for the regular season.

Item One: Nick Robertson Sent Down to Marlies

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was been sent to the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Robertson played 15 games with the Maple Leafs last season before undergoing shoulder surgery, scoring two goals and totaling five points. While he will begin the upcoming season in the AHL, he is expected to be a top candidate for call-ups to the NHL club throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite a strong preseason where he showed improvements in a number of aspects of his game, there are a number of things he needs to work on. These include shot hesitation and how to best find free ice to make the most of his talent. During this preseason, he faced intense competition for a roster spot. He came up short. Hence, his assignment to the AHL.

Related: Why Nick Robertson Has Won Over Maple Leafs’ Fans

Who knows how Robertson will take the move? He’ll likely be disappointed. At the same time, the move should be viewed as a chance for him to further develop his skills. These include his powerful shot. Hopefully, he’ll take advantage of an environment where he’ll get lots of coaching and more chances to increase his skills. I don’t think this spells the end of his Maple Leafs career. I hope he feels the same way.

Item Two: Jake Muzzin Hired as a Maple Leafs Scout

The Maple Leafs announced a number of staff changes, specifically hiring former NHL players into off-ice positions. Curtis McElhinney, a former Maple Leafs backup goalie, has been appointed as the team’s Director of Goaltending Development and Scouting. Defenseman Jake Muzzin, who is currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to repeated injuries that certainly have now ended his playing career, has been named a pro scout. Additionally, Chris Bourque will serve as a college free-agent scout.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What’s interesting is that the announcement confirms what fans have already suspected. Muzzin’s career as a player is over. However, his new off-ice role shows that he’ll be with the organization for a longer term. He will continue to contribute to the organization despite not being able to play on the ice for the Maple Leafs. He seems to have a great presence with the team and is highly respected for the variety of attributes he brings. Congratulations to him.

Item Three: Matt Murray Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will be sidelined for a significant period, likely between six to eight months, following successful bilateral hip surgery. This surgery comes after a season plagued by injuries. Obviously, these injuries affected his performance. Despite speculation among some fans that the severity of his injuries was exaggerated (both by the organization and by Murray himself), it’s now clear that his health issues were genuine, and he will require an extended recovery period.

Related: The 5 Greatest Hockey Players Ever

This news leaves Joseph Woll as the backup goalie for the Maple Leafs behind Ilya Samsonov for the upcoming season. Murray’s injuries and subsequent surgery highlight the challenges he faced during the previous season. I hope he recovers fully and, who knows, might one day play again in the NHL.

Item Four: Maple Leafs Anxiously Waiting to See Who Passes Through Waivers

Maple Leafs are currently awaiting news about which of their players placed on waivers might or might not be claimed by other teams. The players in question include Max Lajoie, who has significant NHL experience but spent most of the 2018-19 season on the sidelines, and William Lagesson, who showed promise in the AHL with impressive stats from last season.

Latest News & Highlight

Kyle Clifford, who had a strong AHL performance last season but limited NHL appearances, is also among those waived. He actually had a nice preseason with the team. Dylan Gambrell, who recently recovered from a concussion, also faces an uncertain future, and defenseman Simon Benoit, who played for the Anaheim Ducks last season, could provide depth for the Maple Leafs if he goes unclaimed.

The Maple Leafs also placed Martin Jones on waivers. Jones, who had signed a one-year deal, was waived because the team finalized its goaltending duo with Samsonov and Woll. There is uncertainty about whether another team will claim Jones off waivers, but there is an expectation that it might happen.

Item Five: Sam Lafferty Traded to the Vancouver Canucks

I believe the Vancouver Canucks made a smart move by picking up Sam Lafferty from the Maple Leafs on Sunday. In exchange for Lafferty, the Canucks sent a fifth-round pick to the Maple Leafs. Lafferty’s roster spot with the Maple Leafs had been uncertain because there was so much competition among the depth (and young) forwards on the team.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

With the Canucks, the 28-year-old Lafferty should have an opportunity to contribute in a bottom-six role. Last season, he scored 12 goals and added 15 assists (for 27 points) in 70 games. He’s speedy and sound defensively.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the trade of Lafferty, does that mean that Noah Gregor will be signed? He has emerged this preseason as a keeper, who can likely assume the same role that Lafferty would have played with the team. He possesses similar skill sets to Lafferty.

Noah Gregor, when he was with the San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gregor brings speed, physicality, penalty-killing prowess, and the potential to contribute a goal or 10 from a depth position. Crucially, Gregor’s acquisition comes at a more budget-friendly cost for the Maple Leafs, with an expected price tag of $775,000 upon signing.

We will see what happens; however, moves today seem to be shaping up for that to be a strong possibility.