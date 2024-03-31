Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews & Lady Byng

In Saturday’s clash at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, the Toronto Maple Leafs put up a tidy 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The match included two key performances by Toronto players. First, Auston Matthews scored his historic 60th goal. Second, Ilya Samsonov showed no effects from his calf contusion last week and put up another stellar goaltending performance.

Item 1: Auston Matthews’ Sudden Offense Results in Goal 60

The Maple Leafs beat the Sabres last night for three reasons. First, Matthews once again demonstrated that he could suddenly morph into the NHL’s best goal-scorer in recent history. Although he had a strong enough game, he didn’t look that dangerous offensively for most of the evening.

That changed in a couple of seconds. He turned on the jets, battled for pucks, pounded shots on the net, and eventually found himself in the perfect position to gather and throw home a timely rebound. With the goal, he reached the historic milestone of 60 goals in a single NHL season for the second time. His goal helped secure the Maple Leafs’ victory but also showed his ability to rise to the occasion suddenly.

Item 2: John Tavares Starts the Game Well

In what turned out to be perfect timing, John Tavares scored the team’s first game’s first goal in the 1,100th game of his NHL career. His goal proved to be the game-winner and set the tone for what would come.

Given that he was called out pretty pointedly by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe after the New Jersey Devil’s fiasco, he’s been stellar in his past two games. Tavares’ work on and off the ice reinforces his status as one of the cornerstones of the Maple Leafs’ success.

Item 3: Ilya Samsonov Gets Third Shutout of the Season

Samsonov’s performance in the crease was the backbone of the Maple Leafs’ win. He saved all 34 shots he faced to guarantee his team’s win, his third shutout of the season.

Samsonov’s acrobatic saves and unflappable composure thwarted any Sabres offensive efforts. His remarkable play included 15 key stops in the third period alone. He showed no ill effects after missing a few games. He now has wins over his past two games, pushing his record for the season to an impressive 20-6-7.

Item Four: Is Lady Byng Consideration Out the Window for Matthews?

In a bizarre turn of events during the last minute of the game, an altercation started after Rasmus Dahlin’s dangerous hit on TJ Brodie. The semi-heated scrum involved all ten skaters on the ice. The scene was chaotic; however, it was evident that no one was truly interested in engaging in a full-blown fight. No one took off their gloves, and players instead opted for hugs and face-washing.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Amidst the commotion, Matthews also found himself caught up in the melee. He went off by himself to engage the Sabres’ Tage Thompson in a bear hug – best-on-best and more hoping to keep each other safely out of the way of other potential combatants. Matthews, known for his clean play, seldom even draws penalties and had collected two minor penalties coming into last night’s game.

When the dust settled, the referees handed out 10-minute misconduct penalties to all ten skaters on the ice at the time – involved or not. Given that Matthews and Thompson hardly wanted to engage, they were also assessed 10-minute penalties, which seemed a bit over the top. That said, I can see why the game officials chose that path.

Matthews’s issue is whether it might tarnish his candidacy for the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. If so, that would be sad.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It appears that the Maple Leafs have heeded the advice of their head coach, Sheldon Keefe. Since the disappointing game against the Devils, the team has bounced back with two impressive wins. They now have defeated the Washington Capitals and the Sabres, and in both games, they put up strong defensive performances and ample offensive production.

If the Maple Leafs can sustain this level of play, they seem to be paving the way for a potentially long trip to the Stanley Cup. In previous seasons, the team has been plagued by postseason inconsistency. However, their recent performances suggest a newfound determination and cohesion.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

How long that will last is the thing with this team. Fans can hope that wins like this demonstrate to the team that playing solid defense will allow their offense to score enough goals to win each game. If so, the Maple Leafs could establish themselves as tough contenders as they pursue hockey’s ultimate prize.