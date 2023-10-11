Maple Leafs News & Rumors: ZAR, Minten, Samsonov & Gregor

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a quick look at where former Maple Leafs Zach Aston-Reese ended up this season. Fighting for an NHL job, he’s now a part of the Detroit Red Wings organization. Second, I’ll share the good news that prospect Fraser Minten has earned a spot on the team’s opening-night lineup.

Third, I’ll report on the recent injury suffered by goalie Ilya Samsonov, but also note that – even though he’s a bit sore – he will get the start for the team’s opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Fourth, there’s some good news for forward Noah Gregor. He signed a contract yesterday with the team and will be in the lineup tonight.

Fifth, one of my favourites, young forward Bobby McMann was given medical clearance to return and was placed on waivers. There’s no word yet if he’s made it through. Finally, Conor Timmins has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and won’t be eligible to return until early November.

Item One: Zach Aston-Reese Signs with Detroit Red Wings

For those who wonder what happens to former Maple Leafs players, hit machine Zach Aston-Reese (ZAR) was released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Carolina Hurricanes. He almost immediately signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings then placed Aston-Reese on waivers. If he clears, the 29-year-old forward will likely start the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He could be called up for a bottom-six role with the Red Wings if injuries occur. Until then, he’ll provide forward depth in the AHL.

Item Two: Fraser Minten Makes Opening Night Line Up

In some feel-good news, young center Fraser Minten, a 2022 second-round pick, has earned a spot on the team’s roster for tonight’s season opener against the Canadiens. Even if he doesn’t stay for more than nine games, it’s a great show of confidence in prospects if they can earn a job even among a stacked forward group.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

However, there’s a good chance that he may return to the Western Hockey League (WHL) before playing 10 games with the Maple Leafs. That way, the organization would avoid using up a year of his entry-level contract. On Wednesday, Minten is expected to center the third line between Matthew Knies on the right wing and Calle Jarnkrok on the left wing.

Item Three: Ilya Samsonov Starts Tonight

Ilya Samsonov will get the start tonight. Last season, Samsonov performed well, putting up a 27-10-5 record with a 2.33 goals-against average (GAA), a .919 save percentage, and four shutouts in 42 games. Against the Canadiens in the 2022-23 season, he went 1-0-1, stopping 48 of 52 shots.

Samsonov almost didn’t get the start. He took a high shot to the neck during practice on Friday. However, he returned to the ice on Saturday and said he was feeling better, albeit a bit sore.

“Puck is a little bit faster than me,” Samsonov noted humorously. “Hit in the neck (area). It was a little bit bad after, but today is better. Just a little bit sore. … I feel good.”

As he prepares for the season opener, Samsonov is working to refine some of the finer points of his game. “Small details are where I need to get better. … We’re working on how I’m using my feet right now, how I’m skating.”

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Samsonov’s ultimate goal for the season aligns with the Maple Leafs’ aspirations.

“I want to win the Stanley Cup,” Samsonov declared. “That’s it for me.”

Item Four: Noah Gregor Signs Contract With Maple Leafs

Yesterday, Noah Gregor signed a one-year contract worth $775,000. He joined the Maple Leafs training camp on a PTO after not receiving a qualifying offer from the San Jose Sharks in June.

Last season, Gregor played 57 games for the Sharks, scoring 10 goals and 17 points, with 97 hits. Tonight, he’ll fill a fourth-line role (left wing) with David Kampf at center and Ryan Reaves on the right wing.

Item Five: Bobby McMann Put on Waivers Yesterday

Bobby McMann, dealing with a knee issue, was placed on waivers yesterday, which means that his injury is not problematic enough to put him on LTIR. The bad news is that another team might claim him.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

McMann had just received medical clearance to return, so he’s good to play. If he goes unclaimed, he will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Last season, the 27-year-old forward recorded an impressive 21 goals and 29 points in 30 AHL games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking of which, Conor Timmins was placed on LTIR with a lower-body injury. His first return to action won’t be until at least November 2 when the Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. When he is back in playing condition, Timmins is likely to serve as a rotational player in the team’s bottom pairing.

Timmins is one of the most intriguing defensemen on the team. He always seems to generate offence. Last season, he registered 14 points in 25 games with the Maple Leafs, and he had a solid preseason. It’s too bad about the injury.