Maple Leafs’ Potential Zadorov Trade Makes Klingberg Expendable

There was a lot going on in the Maple Leafs win game against the Calgary Flames however, it was what transpired postgame that generated a lot of buzz online. It was reported by ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes that Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov requested a trade per his agent, Dan Milstein. He would post this clip before the news broke.

It was also speculated that the Maple Leafs have inquired about the physical, hard-nosed defenseman, given how the team’s current general manager Brad Treliving was at the helm for the Flames when he acquired him in 2021.

The coincidence of all of this unfolding, plus the team’s interest already, shows that the Maple Leafs have their eyes set on a potential target. Given how the defense has been less than stellar, allowing 53 goals against and 3.53 per game, the defense needed to be addressed. In addition, they needed some stability as the John Klingberg experiment might be coming to an end as it hasn’t gone as expected. With the interest in Zadorov, Klingberg could easily be expendable.

Klingberg’s Issues Are Glaring

Even though the Maple Leafs signed Klingberg to a one-year deal, they haven’t been reaping the rewards. You always want to give a player a chance to succeed, but through 14 games, it hasn’t been great.

Klingberg is tied for the team lead in five-on-five goals against with 14 and has the worst expected goals for percentage among all Maple Leafs defenders of 42.03. His worst outing was in the 6-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators where he was on for four goals against at 5v5. That was where the mistakes were on full display. It’s been reported that he has been dealing with an injury, which could explain why his movements haven’t been great, but the lack of awareness remains.

Overall, Klingberg has made poor decisions and reads in transition, especially in his own end when defending against the rush. He gives up way too much time and space and the puck carrier eventually takes advantage of that. There have been plenty of missed assignments and weak coverage in front of the net resulting in a goal against. That alone is a problem, but the fact that he looks lost and oblivious most of the time defensively is an even bigger one.

Klingberg has always been known for his offensive game. While he has shown that in the past, the lack of production shows that he isn’t just struggling defensively, but at something that’s supposed to be his strength and excel at it. That was why he was brought in, to be an offensive factor from the backend. However, having not recorded a point since their sixth game against the Washington Capitals, five assists in 14 games isn’t good enough. Especially how he’s supposed to be dominant on the power play.

Considering he’s been a top-four defender his entire career, he hasn’t lived up to that expectation with the Maple Leafs. He was a major producer early on in his career, having reached 10 or more goals five times throughout his career, but that production has declined or been inconsistent. That combined with his glaring issues defensively, his overall game is now at a crossroads.

When the Dallas Stars broke off talks, teams have given him short-term deals so he can bet on himself. However, it has yet to work out given the defensive issues and offensive consistency. Puck moving and offensive minded defenseman can be risky. Even then, you see some of the best of that player type have the attention to detail to improve defensively than what we’ve seen from Klingberg.

Zadorov Brings Power and Physicality

After the events from their game against the Flames, the possibility of landing Zadorov increased tremendously for the Maple Leafs. When you look at what they need, he fits the bill of the type of defenseman they need on the back end. He’s a player that plays a strong defensive game, but there’s that underrated offensive production and goalscoring the Maple Leafs seem to be missing. Aside, from Morgan Rielly.

Zadorov scored 14 times last season for the Flames, showing his ability to shoot and have the power to find the back of the net. His lone goal this season came against the Maple Leafs from a great shot from the point. While the production to shoot and set up plays is there, it’s his chemistry and success with everyone that shows that he can play with anyone.

Here’s a breakdown of Zadorov’s main defensive partners with the Flames at 5v5 this season and the results he has had.

Def. Partner TOI CF% xGF% SCF% Mackenzie Weegar 94:14 57.95 56.21 50.59 Nick DeSimone 43:50 61.80 69.40 70.73 Dennis Gilbert 27:20 53.06 37.96 41.67 Jordan Oesterle 15:47 60.71 80.45 66.67

Even though the Flames have allowed 35 goals against at 5v5 and have struggled to start the season, Zadorov has still shown good numbers to generate offense when he’s on the ice no matter who his defensive partner is. Aside from his xGF% and scoring chances for percentage with Dennis Gilbert, things are positive all around. In addition, he has the ability to get into lanes to block shots and provide strong coverage to clear out the front of the net.

More importantly, he brings that physicality the Maple Leafs are starting to see right now. Zadorov currently leads the Flames with 26 hits this season. While the added toughness was a no show previously, their game against the Vancouver Canucks showed a great amount of toughness and edge without enforcer Ryan Reaves in the lineup. Zadorov would be another addition that can have a major on-ice impact; offensively, defensively and physically.

Klingberg Expendable

Even though he’s a left-handed shot, Zadorov is capable of playing on the right side, similar to that of T.J. Brodie. This would give the Maple Leafs options to work with to find a great combination of pairings and in the event of an injury, he can take over on the left side. Considering he can have an impact in all areas of the ice, this can ultimately make Klingberg expendable. Even when defenseman Timothy Liljegren comes back from a high ankle sprain, Klingberg might be bumped down.

If he is dealt, you would miss his time on the powerplay. Which isn’t that much of a loss as Rielly has shown more drive and movement at times this season. In addition, you would get another player that can be utilized on the penalty kill. Zadorov has averaged 1:29 per game, which would lower Rielly’s ice time in that situation and giving him more time on the power play. It would help him out as he leads the league with 21:59 at even strength and Zadorov can be utilized more to his strength with his defensive game.

A move to bring in Zadorov would have more benefits and less risk compared to the play we have seen with Klingberg. The Maple Leafs matchup against the Flames was a great showcase to see what Zadrov can do. Now, Treliving should act quick and make a deal.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.