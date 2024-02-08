Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Riding Cowan & the AHL All-Stars

Over the past couple of seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect pool has thinned out when it comes to options. We’ve seen promotions for guys like Alex Steeves, Bobby McMann and Pontus Holmberg at times during that span, but the ceiling for their prospects isn’t as high as teams around the league.

Still, with the NHL trade deadline just around the corner, there’s no better time than now to check in with the team and what they’ve got in the pipeline as potential trade options. With that, let’s agree now that the Maple Leafs surely aren’t moving Easton Cowan and Matthew Knies anytime soon.

With that, here’s a look at three of the team’s prospects on their road to the NHL.

Ryan Tverberg Rocking His Rookie Season

His first full season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies, Ryan Tverberg is off to a hot start and it’s getting him recognition. He was named the AHL’s Rookie of the Month in January with five goals and 15 points in the month and he capped it off with a four-goal and five-point performance against Belleville.

He became the first player in Marlies’ history to score four goals in a period, which tied an AHL record, and currently sits as a point-per-game player with 26 points in 26 games as a rookie.

He sits sixth on the team in points and tied in fifth with eight goals — alongside Nick Abruzzese and Kyle Clifford. He’s 20th in the league in rookie points amongst a strong rookie class that includes players like Brennan Othmann, Shane Wright and Logan Stankoven — but his play has impressed those around him.

Ryan Tverberg (No. 77) is on a heater.



He has 5 goals and 10 points in his last 7 games, highlighted by a 4-goal, 5-point performance against Belleville. Tverberg ranks 4th in AHL rookie points per game behind Stankoven, Clarke, and Coronato.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/UaXMY6jRyh — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) January 23, 2024

Sure, he’s a seventh-round pick for the Maple Leafs, but at this rate there’s no reason why he can’t crack the NHL roster at some point as a bottom-six forward and add some offence. It’s a hole the Maple Leafs are dying to fill right now.

Easton Cowan’s Riding the OHL Wave

It’s hard to believe it now, but when the Maple Leafs took Easton Cowan in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, there were some questions and shoulder shrugs — commenting on his size and the realism of him being a factor at the NHL level.

Now, his draft year plus-one and Cowan is sitting tied for ninth in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring with 66 points. The only difference is that every player in front of him has play at least five more games, with many of them having played close to 10 more games than him this season.

Alongside Denver Barkey, Cowan his helping lead the London Knights’ offence in a season in which they will surely contend again for the OHL title. He has 23 goals in 37 games and has played in all situations while delivering some highlight reel content for the hockey world.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He’s bound to get a ton of playoff experience as the Knights have all but secured the Midwest Division in the OHL, and while he won’t hit the 100-point mark as I boldly projected heading into the season, he surely would’ve eclipsed that mark given a full season of games.

Likely one of just two or three untouchables for the Maple Leafs as the deadline approaches, it’s tough to hand him a spot on the Maple Leafs roster for the 2024-25 season. That said, it’s safe to say he’s done almost all that he can do at the OHL level. This is where the OHL to AHL debate comes in.

Dennis Hildeby Starring in Marlies’ Net

Part of the AHL All-Star Challenge, alongside Steeves, Dennis Hildeby has been a reliable stopper for the Marlies this season. In 22 games played, Hildeby has a 2.30 goals against average (GAA) and .914 save percentage (SV%). He’s recorded four shutouts to this point in the season and did earn himself a call-up, albeit in place of Ilya Samsonov going down to the AHL to find his groove.

He has an 11-7-4 record for the Marlies and sits sixth in GAA in the AHL, the third best mark amongst rookie goaltenders this season. He’s 12th in SV% and fourth amongst rookies.

The Maple Leafs have had a short history — at least recently — of developing their own drafted goaltenders, but Hildeby might be the start to changing that trend. Drafted in the fourth round in 2022, the Swede is getting a real shot with the Marlies and it’s getting noticed.

It’s tough to make a call on goaltenders as they can come and go, but Hildeby seems to be headed in the right direction on a road leading to the NHL at some point.

While Cowan won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, Hildeby and Tverberg are making some noise and driving up their stock. Still, they won’t be the first asks for many teams at the deadline, the Maple Leafs have a developing prospect pool that finally includes some late-round picks — fourth and seventh, to be exact.