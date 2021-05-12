Maple Leafs’ News & Roster Moves: Andersen or Hyman, Campbell & Holl

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face the Ottawa Senators in the team’s second to last game of the season, in this edition of Maple Leafs’ News & Roster Moves I will share information directly impacting tonight’s game lineup.

Related: All Signs Point to Andersen Not Being a Maple Leaf Next Season

Item One: It Was Either Frederik Andersen or Zach Hyman

It seems as if the Toronto Maple Leafs decided it’s better to give Fredrick Andersen some work prior to the playoffs than it is to get Zach Hyman back into the lineup. Fans shouldn’t be confused about the decision that the Maple Leafs made to start Anderson in goal and simultaneously move Hyman to the long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

#Leafs have activated Freddy Andersen off of LTIR.



In order to make the needed space to activate Anderson, Toronto assigned Rasmus Sandin to the Taxi Squad, and placed Zach Hyman on LTIR retroactive to April 18.



This left them with $350,000 in non-prorated Salary Pool relief. https://t.co/T9twj9xA2v — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 12, 2021

The move has little to do with injuries. It’s all about opening salary-cap space. The only way to give Anderson some time in goal watch the move someone out so there would be salary cap space available to put him on the roster. That someone was Hyman.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The logic makes perfect sense to me. Hyman is a fast starter; Anderson simply is not. Thus, it’s more important to give Anderson some game action than it is to get Hyman game action.

Given each player’s history, Hyman is probably fine to miss the last two regular-season games. On the other hand, Andersen is notoriously slow out of the gate and might benefit more from game action. Hence, I believe coach Keefe chose to give Andersen a game in goal to at least help him become more playoff ready player believing Hyman would be able to turn on the gas more easily.

Related: The Evolution of Brad Marchand

In addition, being a goalie is different than being a player. Hence if Andersen shows well, he’ll likely be more confident headed into any playoff action he might see.

Item Two: Jack Campbell Announced as Starter Against the Winnipeg Jets

With Andersen starting tonight against the Senators, it was announced today that Jack Campbell would start on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets. Coach Keefe laid out the plan giving Campbell the start in the team’s regular-season finale.

Sheldon Keefe says the plan is for Jack Campbell to start on Friday in Winnipeg @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2021

There’s been no announcement about who the team’s goalie would be to begin the playoffs. Campbell has never started a postseason game since he came into the NHL in 2013-14, so obviously Andersen has tons more playoff experience. However, Campbell’s clearly been the superior goalie this season and probably more directly responsible for the team’s North Division title.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Given that contribution to the team, it only makes sense to me that Campbell will be the starter for Game 1 of the team’s first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens and should stay between the pipes until – or if – he falters.

Related: NWHL Roundup: 2021 Award Winners, New Salary Cap

Campbell will be trying to win his 18th game of the season on the road against the Jets. Should he win, that would push his season’s record to 18-2-2.

Item Three: Justin Holl Is Expected to Play Tonight

Justin Holl apparently missed Monday’s practice as a “maintenance” move, but he’s expected to play tonight. On the season, Holl has scored two goals and 18 assists (for 20 points) in 53 games.

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Foligno & Justin Holl responded well to practice yesterday & are expected to play tonight



Foligno skated with Tavares-Nylander yesterday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2021

Item Four: Nick Foligno Is also Expected to Play Tonight

Nick Foligno has responded well to treatment, was able to fully engage in practice on Tuesday, and also is expected to be back on the ice tonight against the Senators. He’s missed two games with his upper-body re-injury last week.

Nick Foligno, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Since coming from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Foligno has four assists in five games skating mostly on the team’s first line with Auston Matthew and Mitch Marner. If practice yesterday is any indication, there’s a chance he could be partnered with John Tavares and William Nylander.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Andersen will be an interesting player to watch tonight. My eyes will be on his ability to move in goal – is his knee strong enough to engage the torque involved in the movements goalies need to make quickly at the NHL level?

Related: Deconstructing Dubas: How The 2020-21 Toronto Maple Leafs Were Built

In his two games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies that were mainly for tune-up purposes, Andersen’s body seemed to survive the wear and tear; however, he hardly prospered. He gave up six goals in 52 shots faced against AHL-level competition.

Still, it’s tough to say how that play might translate to his game tonight. Let’s hope he shows well. If he does, a Campbell and Andersen combination could prove to be a strong playoff tandem.