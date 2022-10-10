3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster.

With season-opening rosters finalized tomorrow afternoon, TOR sent email making it known 1,019-game vet Wayne Simmonds is available. Return is not as important as "doing right by the player." Simmonds has said he feels good and very much wants to play. Hopefully, there's a path. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 9, 2022

Let’s dive into three potential destinations for Simmonds as Leafs’ general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to discuss a move:

Buffalo Sabres

This destination makes sense on a couple of levels due to proximity to his family and the Buffalo Sabres being somewhat familiar with Simmonds’ game after he spent the last part of the 2019-20 season in Buffalo. He’s also a fourth-line winger who can provide leadership and toughness to their lineup. With Simmonds holding a modified no-trade clause which covers 10 teams of his choice, the Sabres likely makes his list.

Wayne Simmonds, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Interest level of the Sabres? Hard to say at this point as the team is still in transition and continues to push through its rebuild. They’re not expected to be a playoff team out of the Eastern Conference so while it’s a potential destination, they aren’t likely chomping at the bit to add a player like Simmonds unless there are some early injuries. The Maple Leafs don’t have any wiggle room when it comes to their roster financially, so it’s likely we see Dubas settle for a mid-to-late-round draft pick in return.

Chicago Blackhawks

One team willing to wheel and deal if it’s good business for their franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks have already been active on the trade market. Chicago GM Kyle Davidson could look to give Simmonds some playing time in hopes he can find his game to then be flipped for a younger asset come the trade deadline.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up Is Creating a Great Problem

After the Marc-Andre Fleury deal fell apart in 2021-22, Dubas and Davidson have appeared to smooth over their relationship, evidenced by goaltender Petr Mrazek heading to the Windy City at the last Entry Draft. Even with the leaked trade offer before the deadline last season, the two appear open to doing business together moving forward into this season. Perhaps a smaller deal including Simmonds could lead to a much bigger trade later in the season involving Patrick Kane? The New York Rangers may have something to say about that, though.

New Jersey Devils

It’s a big season for the New Jersey Devils as GM Tom Fitzgerald looks to get his team over the hump. He brought in an experienced forward in Ondrej Palat this summer and if he’s looking for some more sandpaper for his bottom six, Simmonds could be a fit.

Wayne Simmonds during his time with the New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Devils don’t have a ton of team toughness and there’s potential for a match here if Simmonds is open to the move. He spent 61 games in New Jersey in 2019-20, recording 24 points. Keeping his modified no-trade clause in mind, the Devils likely make the cut as it’s an organization he’s familiar with and on the east coast. With a young family it’s likely he’d prefer to play in the east, making things much easier for travel.

The interest level of the Devils is unknown at this point as teams set their roster to open the 2022-23 season. If any deal transpires between the two clubs, it’s likely going to happen if an injury takes place. Also, don’t expect to see a massive package heading back to Toronto as a late-round pick is what I’d expect the return to be.

Some may ask why a team would trade for Simmonds if they could have just claimed him off waivers. It’s usually because of the NHL contract limit and the lack of space to fit in another player. He also has some say in the matter with his modified no-trade clause, but regardless, look for management to keep him very informed about how trade talks are progressing. Two other teams who could poke their head into the trade negotiations could be the two other organizations familiar with Simmonds and vice versa, the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers for one are intriguing as they are likely a bottom-dwelling team this season and could use his work ethic as an example to push their young players to compete.

There’s a ton of mutual respect in play here with Dubas and Simmonds even though he’s been cut from the NHL club. Simmonds does a ton for the game of hockey both on and off the ice and is an idol and a mentor to many. It’s too bad things couldn’t have worked out better for the Scarborough, ON native as an untimely wrist injury in his first season is something that will always stand out when discussing his tenure in Toronto.