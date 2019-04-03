Matthew Boldy – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matthew Boldy

2018-19 Team: USNTDP (#9)

Date of Birth: April 5, 2001

Place of Birth: Millie, MA, USA

Ht: 6’ 2” Wt: 187 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Playing on a line with a player like the highly-touted Jack Hughes is sure to raise any young prospects stock, but what sets Boldy apart is that when taken off Hughes’ line, he still produces. Last season, while Hughes was playing an age up, Boldy still recorded 29 goals and 76 points through 61 games with the U.S National U17 Team. Even this season, he hasn’t always played with Hughes and is over a point-per-game.

Boldy already has the size of an NHL player, and has the resume to show that he can put up the points. With the national team and the USNTDP Juniors, he’s been over a point-per-game. In the U17 World Juniors in 2017-18, he collected nine points in just six games, helping Team USA to a gold medal.

Anywhere you look, Boldy is described as “silky” and “smooth.” His ability with the puck is one of the best in the draft, and mixed with his vision on the ice, he’s always a threat to punish defences. For this, he received an “A” rating on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list.

One of his biggest assets, though, is the adaptability to shift his game for the good of the team. Whether that means switching wings, or even from a sniper to a playmaker, Boldy is able to sense what the team needs from him and excel in that role. That’s something some NHL players can’t even do well. Boldy has committed to Boston College for the 2019-20 season.

Matthew Boldy – NHL Draft Projection

Boldy has seen his stock rise this season, and rightfully so. He’s a scorer, a playmaker and has the size already. He’s projected to go in the top-10 by most, and he shouldn’t fall from that. He should be the first left winger taken in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. I have him going eighth.

Quotables

“Silky, silky, silky. Boldy loves to use his teammates and takes pride in his soft touch and exceptional vision. He’s been making a big impact with the U18s while adding some additional speed and strength. His stride can still be cleaned up to generate even greater acceleration. A Boston College commit for 2019-20.” – Cam Robinson, DobberProspects

“It’s not often you see a teenage winger literally play mistake-free hockey game after game, but Boldy finds a way to solving his own team’s problems while simultaneously presenting the opposition with a bunch of their own. He’s got pro-ready size, off-the-charts hockey sense and can score from just about anywhere. Boldy has buttery-soft hands and acts as a set-up man for all four of his mates when he himself is not flanking a playmaker, so this kind of versatility is exactly what you want in a future pro. He warrants a lot of attention from all five on-ice opponents for several reasons, namely for the violent nature of his directional changes while maintaining full control of the puck. It’s rare to see such a powerful skater look as graceful as Boldy does.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

“There’s an argument to be made that Boldy’s goal-scoring exploits are influenced by playing with Hughes. This would hold more weight with me, though, if Boldy’s production dipped when Hughes played up an age class last year (it didn’t) or this season when he played on Zegras’ wing for a good chunk of the start of the season (it didn’t). I have been fascinated to watch Boldy’s skill set grow and adapt to his linemates, too. Last season, Boldy functioned as a playmaker on his line for chunks of the year. This season, while playing with a passer like Hughes of late, Boldy has made his shot into arguably the most dangerous on the team (though Caufield can really rip it too) and his playmaking has taken a little bit of a backseat. I’m higher on Boldy than most because of that versatility (and that’s without factoring in that he excels on both wings).” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (From: “Wheeler: Preliminary ranking for the 2019 NHL draft’s top 62 prospects” – The Athletic – 11/6/18)

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Playmaking Ability

Skating

Adaptability

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Acceleration

NHL Potential

There’s no question that Boldy can be a top-six player in the NHL. It might take him a year or two, but the USNTDP has been pumping out elite talent in recent years and Boldy is going to be a part of that. Especially as the top left winger in the draft, we should be seeing him in an NHL uniform very soon.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 9/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, Boldy played in the U17 World Hockey Championship, helping Team USA to a gold medal. He was also named most valuable player at USA Hockey’s All-American Prospect Game in September.

