Matthew Knies: Maple Leafs’ Top Prospect (Video)

In a recent discussion among The Hockey Writers’ prospect experts, Logan Horn, Matthew Zator, and Peter Baracchini sorted through the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect pool. During their conversation, one prospect stood out as the most crucial for the Leafs’ future success.

No surprise, it was Matthew Knies.

One Matthews Is the Team Leader, The Other Matthew Is a Rising Star

At the outset, the panel acknowledged that the team’s fortunes have largely rested on the shoulders of star player Auston Matthews. There’s no doubt that he’s the team leader.

By contrast, Knies is a relative newcomer. He only had limited appearances last season after he signed his entry-level contract (ELC) when he left the University of Minnesota. Yet, he’s going to be a rising star with this franchise.

In total, Knies played three games during the regular season and seven during the playoffs. During that small sample size, it became pretty clear why he’s considered the Maple Leafs’ most important prospect.

Knies Has Been a Game-Changer

One reason is that Knies has an incredible upside. The Maple Leafs have long sought stability in the left-wing position within their top six. They’ve experimented with various players, including some who priced themselves out of Toronto (Michael Bunting). Although the organization brought in players like Bunting and Alex Kerfoot, neither seemed to be a perfect fit for a consistent top-six role.

Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates the game winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Enter Knies. In the limited sample size Maple Leafs fans have seen, he’s demonstrated the potential to be a game-changer. He has the ability to make an impact on the forecheck; and, he has a remarkable strength to dig the puck from the corners and set up his teammates.

This skill was particularly evident during the playoffs. There he played a crucial role in helping out with game-winning goals. He always seemed to be around the action just at the right time.

Knies Also Has a Deft Scoring Touch

Knies has also shown his scoring skills. He has a deft scoring touch, as seen in his first career NHL playoff goal. This move turned goalie Sergei Bobrovsky inside out. According to the panel, he’s also much like Nick Robertson, who scored his first playoff goal in a similar fashion.

In summary, Knies possesses the shooting power, intelligence, and physicality needed to thrive in the NHL.

The Big Question Is Whether Knies Can Beat Out Tyler Bertuzzi

Although it remains to be seen if Knies will surpass Tyler Bertuzzi for the left-wing spot on the top line, he has already gained valuable experience alongside Matthews and Mitch Marner. His presence in the top six is almost assured, and he’s poised to be a key contributor to the Maple Leafs’ future success.