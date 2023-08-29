Matthews’ Negotiation Stirs Trade Talk on Last of Maple Leafs’ Core

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ unique treatment of Auston Matthews has ignited discussions about the team’s core dynamics and how future negotiations with other key players might unfold. In a recent episode of the OverDrive Show, TSN’s Bryan Hayes and Dave Poulin delved into a conversation about the implications of Matthews’ extension, exploring whether the Maple Leafs’ distinct approach to re-signing him could impact the future of players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

Calling Matthews the “core” of the core four, both hosts suggested the team treated his contract negotiation differently than they will in future negotiations for the other three. What may come of that are “major, major” trades as the Maple Leafs finally put their stake in the ground and change the narrative in Toronto.

Matthews the Core Toronto, Moreso Than the Others

Poulin and Hayes both asserted that among the core members, Matthews is unequivocally the central figure. This notion prompted speculation about a scenario where Matthews remains the one and only member of the core four still with the team in three years’ time.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Celebrate a Goal (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hayes emphasized Matthews’ status as an institution within the Maple Leafs organization. He suggested that while the other core players do feel like Maple Leafs to some extent, the level of attachment and identity is not as strong as it is with Matthews. Because of this, the team was in a position where it had to accept the terms outlined by Matthews — a four-year extension, and not something longer-term. The deal is also set to make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

The Leafs weren’t really in a position to budge and with Matthews they didn’t necessarily feel the need to. But, when it comes to Marner, Nylander, and Tavares, the team can’t continue to negotiate down the path Matthews took.

Tavares Will Likely Be Allowed To Move On

The conversation turned to Tavares and his uncertain future in Toronto. Suggesting the team is stuck with him and his contract, Hayes hinted the likelihood of Tavares accepting a reduced salary if he decides to stay beyond his current contract is high. And, if that wasn’t something he was open to doing (which he probably would be), Tavares wouldn’t be retained.

This possibility of letting Tavares walk was considered the first step in reshaping the core four. Because the ink is dry on the Tavares deal, the Leafs can’t trade him, and no other team is going to touch it, there’s not much the organization can do except wait for that contract to expire.

Maple Leafs Could Play Hardball With Marner and Nylander

The conversation then turned to Marner and Nylander — Nylander being allowed to sign an extension now, and Marner being eligible for contract extension conversations in a year. They pondered whether the Leafs would approach their negotiations differently compared to Matthews. Poulin believed that they would, pointing out the management change and lessons learned and the potential for evaluating this core group over the next two years.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and William Nylander (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Hayes stressed the need for the Leafs to establish a financial standard, suggesting that Nylander’s negotiations presented an opportunity to set this precedent. He argued that even if negotiations extended through the year or ended with Nylander leaving, the experience may benefit the franchise in the long run.

While discussing Marner’s perception of himself as Core 1A, Hayes believes the Leafs have to shift that narrative. If they can’t, Poulin considered the potential impact of salary caps on future contracts and noted, “You’d better hope the cap is going up a lot.”

Could Matthews Be The Only Member of The Core Four Left Standing?

Hayes suggested it might be best for the Leafs to ultimately move on from both Marner and Nylander, while Poulin agreed the possibility exists that in three years, Matthews might be the sole remaining core member. He acknowledged it would take significant trades, but he could see a world in which that was possible.

Hayes highlighted Brad Treliving’s comments about reducing the team’s reliance on the core four and changing the perception of the team to be less about those four and more about the entire group. However, he underscored that Matthews remains the central figure and his contract negotiations are an outlier. He emphasized that for the Leafs to succeed, the other core players must set salary limits to facilitate team building, a strategy employed by successful past champions.