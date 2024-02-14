McDavid Has Record-Breaking Night of Assists vs Red Wings

In a dazzling display of offense, Connor McDavid left his mark on a game between the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, but also an indelible mark in the NHL and Oilers’ franchise record book. The Oilers’ 8-4 victory over the Red Wings included an explosion of goals in the third period, but it was the assists most were paying attention to. By the time the game was over, McDavid posted six helpers, doing something he’s never done in his career.

In actuality, he recorded his first-ever five-assist game. The sixth one was added for good measure. This accomplishment catapulted him to the third spot in Oilers history for the most five-point games, trailing only Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri. The 603 assists placed him in esteemed company as the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to achieve 600, behind Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr. He hit the mark in 616 games.

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) reaches the 600-assist milestone in just 616 games played. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Il3yrYnbat — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024

McDavid said he loves the playmaking side of the game and getting assists. He noted he got lucky on a couple of them and said he didn’t do much work on the others. He attributed a lot of it to playing with good players.

McDavid Milestone Continues to Add to His Legacy

McDavid’s brilliance extended further as he secured his team-leading 77th point of the season. He’s a bit back of the league lead, but he’s got games in hand and if he has performances like this, nothing is out of reach. Tonight’s accomplishments were more about where he stands in Oilers’ history.

As per NHL.com, the night witnessed McDavid tying Mark Messier for the third most three-point games, showcasing his consistency as a playmaker. His 37 career four-point games, the most since his debut in the 2015-16 season. McDavid’s five-assist feat makes him the eighth player in franchise history to achieve such a milestone. His six assists were another level of dynamic. He joins Kris Letang as the second player to hit six assists in a game this season.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps most impressive, he turned it on when the Oilers needed it most. In a breathtaking third period, McDavid notched four assists, joining an elite group of Oilers, including Gretzky, Kurri, Messier, and Shawn Horcoff, who have achieved the rare feat in a single period.

It was quite the game and to demonstrate just how much of a leader McDavid is, he talked more about things he didn’t like in the team’s overall performance and a terrible second period.