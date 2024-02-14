Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey Contract Becoming a Steal

When Jimmy Vesey chose to sign with the New York Rangers ahead of the 2016-17 season, there was hope that the winger could develop into a star. While that never happened, he has adjusted to being a top-six forward to a defensive bottom-six forward, and he is proving to be one of the team’s best-value contracts this season.

Vesey’s Strong Play in His Second Stint With the Rangers

After four excellent seasons playing college hockey at Harvard University, including winning the Hobey Baker Award, Vesey made the Rangers’ opening-night lineup. He spent his first three NHL seasons with the team, with his best season coming in 2018-19, as he finished with 17 goals and 18 assists in 81 games.

Jimmy Vesey is in his second stint with the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the next three seasons, Vesey played for four teams and never finished with more than nine goals or 20 points in a season. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Rangers signed him to a professional tryout, and he earned a one-year, $750,000 contract. He finished the season with 11 goals and 14 assists in 81 games and earned a two-year, $1.6 million extension.

Despite his reliable play last season, Vesey was a healthy scratch in the Rangers’ season opener under newly hired head coach Peter Laviolette. However, he quickly ended up back in the lineup as the team dealt with injuries and disappointing play from their bottom-six forwards.

Vesey established himself as a reliable penalty killer and a player who could be trusted to get ice time in close games. He has also given the Rangers an offensive boost and has 12 goals and five assists in 51 games, even though his linemates have struggled and he has spent the majority of the season on the fourth line. He scored on a gorgeous backhand to give the team a 1-0 lead and later scored an empty net goal in a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7. He still shows flashes of the skill that once made him a top prospect.

The Rangers have not gotten consistent play from many of their bottom-six forwards, but Vesey has proven to be an exception. He has shown a commitment to defending both at even strength and on the penalty kill, but he is still contributing offensively. He goes to the net and makes the most of his opportunities.

The Rangers’ Bottom-Six Forwards Have Struggled

While Vesey is a bright spot, the Rangers have had problems with their bottom-six forwards. Filip Chytil suffered a suspected concussion in the Rangers’ tenth game, and the team announced he will miss the rest of the season. Vincent Trocheck was moved up from the third line to the second line. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko missed 21 games with a lower-body injury, and Blake Wheeler got moved up onto the top line.

Barclay Goodrow, who had two consecutive seasons with more than 10 goals and 30 points, has just one goal and six assists in 51 games. Veteran center Nick Bonino had just one goal and four assists in 45 games before the Rangers placed him on unconditional waivers. Tyler Pitlick had one goal and three assists in 34 games, and the team opted to place him on waivers and play rookie Adam Edstrom on the fourth line in a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Feb. 13.

The New York Rangers waived veteran center Nick Bonino (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the fourth line has really struggled, the Rangers’ third line of Kakko, Will Cuylle, and Jonny Brodzinski has played well. Vesey has done everything he can to help make the fourth line effective, and his steady play has been key for them this season. He has played well defensively when he is matched up with the opposing team’s top-six forwards and is the only player on his line who has given the team offensive production.

For Vesey and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers may look to add a bottom-six forward at the trade deadline, but Vesey has established himself as an important role player and has earned his spot in the lineup. He will remain an important player down the stretch and in the playoffs as the team looks to make a deep run. He deserves credit for his strong defensive play this season, and his production is also impressive, given the struggles of his linemates.