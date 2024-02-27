Who Is New York Rangers’ Tough Guy Matt Rempe?

The New York Rangers find themselves atop the Metropolitan Division at the time of this article and are well on their way to a playoff berth. The Rangers are not only tied for the lead in the entire Eastern Conference but, with 81 points, are tied for second in the entire league behind only the Vancouver Canucks. With solid play as of late bringing them to a 10-game winning streak — that was unfortunately snapped by the Columbus Blue Jackets — the Rangers’ focus has been on the 2024 Trade Deadline and who they will be targeting in hopes of bolstering their lineup for a deep run into the postseason. However, a rookie sensation has taken the hockey world by storm as of late with his throwback play style since his debut at the 2024 Stadium Series against the New York Islanders.

Rookie Matt Rempe has raised some eyebrows with his physical play and his willingness to drop the gloves: he’s fought in three of his first five games in the NHL and proved he can throw down with the toughest players in the league, having taken on Matt Martin, Nicolas Deslauriers, and Mathieu Olivier. The unfortunate injury to Blake Wheeler, which will keep him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, allowed Rempe to be called up and given an opportunity in the big leagues. With one goal through five games, as well as 32 penalty minutes since his debut, Rempe has been bringing back an old style of hockey that has garnered attention around the league, both positive and negative.

Matt Rempe, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the NHL as a whole has moved to a faster game that focuses on finesse, skating speed, and defensive ability, Rempe is one of the few players remaining in the NHL who still love to fight and are willing to send a message by throwing fists. While he is still a rookie and only has five games under his belt at the time of this article, Rempe is making a strong case to be a full-time NHL player next season with the Rangers if he can fine-tune the little details in his game and continue growing as a physical bottom-six player. His 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame alone makes him a scary opponent, but the fact he chooses to use it to spark his team is a positive for the Rangers who haven’t had someone like him since they opted to move on from Ryan Reaves.

Who Is Matt Rempe?

Rempe is a 21-year-old right-shot forward from Calgary, Alberta who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at 165th overall after a solid showing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds where he scored 12 goals and added 19 assists for 31 points through 47 games. He followed it up with a COVID-shortened season split between the WHL with the Thunderbirds and the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Spruce Grove Saints. With the Thunderbirds, he scored one goal and added four assists for five points through eight games. With the Saints, he played two games and had no points.

Rempe returned to the Thunderbirds in the 2021-22 season as the team’s alternate captain scoring 17 goals and adding six assists for 23 points through 56 games. Through 111 games in the WHL, Rempe scored 30 goals and added 29 assists for 59 points which comes out to a 0.53 points-per-game average. He would earn his first taste of professional hockey in the 2022-23 season with the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points through 53 games while adding 87 penalty minutes.

Matt Rempe, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before making the jump to the WHL, Rempe played a full season with the Saints in the AJHL, scoring four goals and adding eight assists for 12 points through 43 games, as well as adding 32 penalty minutes. This season, Rempe had played 43 games with the Wolf Pack before being called up. In those games, he scored eight goals and added four assists for 12 points, and added 96 penalty minutes. In his five NHL games so far, he has a goal and an assist for two points.

Rempe is on pace for for six goals and six assists for 12 points through 28 games, which would be a solid rookie season, and is also on pace for a whopping 179 penalty minutes. His physical play and scrappy mentality are entertaining to watch, and he has quickly become a Rangers fan favorite.

What’s Next for the Rangers?

The Rangers will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Jackets with a rematch against them on Wednesday (Feb. 28) evening. Rempe is expected to remain with the Rangers for the rest of the season, allowing him to continue proving himself as he looks to become a full-time NHL player next season. The Rangers will be focused on the upcoming trade deadline, which falls on March 8, where they will look to bolster their lineup in hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1994.