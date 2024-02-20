New York Rangers Roundtable: 2024 Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the New York Rangers have yet to make any big moves ahead of the March 8 deadline. With plenty of names available, they are expected to be active and go all-in in hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1994. In this Rangers Roundtable, we spoke to Rangers writers Lucas Standel, Tom Castro, and Sam Henes and got their responses to a few questions.

Should The Rangers Be Active at The Trade Deadline?

Sam: Before Blake Wheeler’s injury, the Rangers might have considered staying put at the trade deadline. However, with his absence, it’s become clear that the team must engage actively in trade discussions. Currently, the Rangers are fielding two rookies on their fourth line, and Jimmy Vesey has been moved up to play alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Although Vesey has been excellent, the Rangers are at their best when he enhances the depth from the fourth line. The injuries to Filip Chytil and Wheeler have significantly eroded this depth, underscoring the need for the Rangers to bolster their lineup through trades to maintain a competitive edge.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lucas: While the Rangers shouldn’t have to go out and make four to five trades at the deadline, they need to make a few to help the team going forward the rest of the season. They need to address the need for a right winger with Wheeler out for the season, and if they feel it’s necessary, they can look to add a bottom-six center, but they should not go out of the way to overpay for one. Also, adding another depth defenseman with experience should be considered because injuries will happen, and having another player around who can step up and play top-six defensive minutes isn’t a bad idea at all. The Rangers don’t need to be super active like they were at the 2022 Trade Deadline when they added four new players, but they need to make some additions.

Tom: Yes, the Rangers should be active at the trade deadline. With a 36-16-3 record that has them atop the Metropolitan Division, the Blueshirts will be seeking upgrades at right wing and possibly center, although that second need seems less pressing than it did a few weeks ago. Added size and/or speed amongst the forward group is a major focus, and it might behoove the club to see if it can grab a big crease-clearing defenseman for the third pair on the cheap — though such players tend to be in demand at the deadline.

Jesse: The consensus is clear, the Rangers need to be active at the deadline. While they don’t have to make a major change or go all-in for one superstar forward, they should be aiming to fill out their depth at every position.

Who Would Be Ideal Trade Targets for the Rangers?

Tom: Not long ago, it appeared that a third-line center to replace the injured Chytil, who’s out for the season, was the top priority. However, the emergence of Jonny Brodzinski, whose speed and shooter’s mentality has mixed well with young forwards Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko on a heavy third line that’s been effective and productive since being assembled in the past month or so, has made Chytil’s loss appear less dire. Still, general manager Chris Drury will undoubtedly look around for a pivot. Adam Henrique, Alex Wennberg, Kevin Hayes, Jack Roslovic, and perhaps Tommy Novak headline an underwhelming pool of centers that likely will be available in trade, a group that was weakened by early moves by the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets to acquire Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan, respectively — the two best available centers of this deadline season.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Henrique’s Ducks teammate and Rangers 2022 deadline acquisition Frank Vatrano might be a possibility, though, with 24 goals on the season and one more year on his contract, he won’t come cheap. Vatrano excelled playing with Zibanejad and Kreider, both of whom said his shooter’s mentality perfectly complemented their partnership. Another old friend, Vladimir Tarasenko, could be acquired by the Rangers for the second straight season if they can pry him away from Ottawa. Yet another former Ranger, Anthony Duclair, would bring speed, scoring, and quickness around the net, and he should come much cheaper than Vatrano or Tarasenko from the open-for-business San Jose Sharks. Jordan Eberle is also a possibility.

Sam: The Rangers should be in the market for right-wingers and centers who can be acquired without sacrificing any of their everyday lineup. A dream acquisition would be Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, although the cost for such a trade may exceed what Drury is willing to spend. Guentzel’s impressive performance, with 10 points in seven games during the Rangers’ elimination of the Penguins in 2022, underscores his value. However, his current injury status complicates potential trade negotiations. Other viable targets for the Rangers include Novak, alongside potential reunions with Vatrano, Tarasenko, and Duclair. These options present a balanced mix of talent that could bolster the Rangers’ lineup effectively. Additionally, Drury should leverage situations involving players with no-movement clauses who express a desire to play in New York. This strategy can potentially lower trade costs, a tactic Drury successfully utilized last season.

Jonny Brodzinski, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lucas: With Wheeler out for the season, addressing the need for a top-six right winger should be the Rangers’ number one priority. There are plenty of names that could be available and some names that have played for the Rangers in previous years. Players like Tarasenko, Vatrano, and Duclair all have connections to the organization and would all be good fits to fill the top-six void. Other players like Eberle, Andrew Mangiapane, and Anthony Mantha could be some under-the-radar options for the Rangers to consider. They need to prioritize getting a right winger over all other needs.

Jesse: There are plenty of strong options for the Rangers this season, my favorite being Guentzel if they can make it work. I’m a fan of looking into Tarasenko, Duclair, or Eberle if the price is right in hopes of bolstering the bottom-six forward group, but the Rangers need to make sure they aren’t overpaying for a rental.

What Should the Rangers Do With Kaapo Kakko?

Lucas: Kaapo Kakko should not be going anywhere now. He is the team’s only legit right winger, as that is his natural position, and he has experience playing with Zibanejad and Kreider that he can easily move back up into that position if he needs to. It seems that Vesey will get the first extended look at the top line as the Rangers figure out what they are going to do trade-wise, but Kakko should not be involved in any trade conversations anymore. He is playing his best hockey of the season right now, and his line with Cuylle and Brodzinski has been the Rangers’ best over the past few games. There is no need to trade him now when other teams might not value him as much as they did in years past. Keeping Kakko is the only option the Rangers should be considering right now.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tom: Despite rumors of him being available at the deadline, it seems unlikely the club would move Kakko in-season as they gear up for a playoff run. Set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer, the Rangers, who also have young wingers Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault on the way, might decide they don’t want to pay significant money to a player who has only 50 goals and 58 assists in 273 career games. Even that hypothetical decision, however, will be fraught with the potential for regret, given that Kakko just turned 23 and makes the Rangers a stronger defensive and puck-possession team.

Sam: The Rangers should hold on to Kakko. Despite not evolving into the superstar envisioned when he was selected as the second overall pick in 2019, he remains a valuable asset to the team. Last season, he contributed 40 points. Although his productivity has seen a dip this season, with just 10 points across 34 games, there’s been a noticeable uptick in his performance recently, with six points in the last eight games, indicating a return to form. The formation of the Rangers’ third line featuring Kakko, Brodzinski, and Cuylle has significantly enhanced the team’s dynamics. This line has excelled in all facets of the game since its inception, providing the Rangers with a dependable scoring line. The synergy between Cuylle, Brodzinski, and Kakko not only injects energy and production into the lineup but also mirrors the impact of the “Kid Line” that was pivotal during the Rangers’ journey to the Eastern Conference Final in 2022.

Jesse: Contrary to the other three writers, I think it would be smart to move Kakko. He needs a fresh start and still has some value right now. If he continues to decline overall, he will lose all of his value, and the Rangers will be forced to keep him, so why not move him while they can use him in a trade package or bring back some draft capital?

Final Thoughts

The Rangers have a strong team as it is, but they have some decisions to make. Whether or not they choose to move on from Kakko is perhaps one of the biggest choices they will have to make, and only time will tell if he stays with the Blueshirts or not. There will be plenty of options available for the Rangers this season, so hopefully, they can make the right moves and build a lineup strong enough to win a championship.