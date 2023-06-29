Minnesota Wild Draft Riley Heidt 64th Overall

With the 64th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Riley Heidt from the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Riley Heidt

Riley Heidt is just one of many pivots that have already been selected this year in the first round and he might be one of the best playmakers of the lot. He also can score, but his 72 assists clearly show that he knows how to distribute the puck. He is also quick on the forecheck and has the skating ability to blow by defenders and free up space for himself in the offensive zone.

In addition to his league-leading 72 assists, Heidt also scored 25 goals and his 97 points were a career-high after only putting up 58 in 2021-22. He has developed into a speed threat in the WHL, and we all know how important that skill is in the NHL. In the modern game, skating often makes a difference between a good player and a great player. Luckily for Heidt, he has it in spades.

“If teams are looking for a dynamic playmaking center that is a pain to play against, Riley Heidt may be exactly the prospect they seek. The Prince George Cougars forward has taken a major step this season and is widely projected to be a top-20 selection in this year’s draft. Whether it is his speed, playmaking skills or willingness to get in on the forecheck, he has the ability to be a game-changer every time he steps over the boards.

“When Heidt has the puck on his stick, he is one of the most dangerous players in the Western Hockey League (WHL). A dynamic playmaker, his 72 assists this season tied Connor Bedard for the most in the WHL, while he led the league with 39 power-play assists. He also showed that he is not afraid to get the puck on the net, recording 25 goals and 170 shots in 68 regular season games.

Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

“One reason Heidt was able to rack up the points this year is that he is rarely standing still, regardless of whether he has the puck or not. He is always looking for a way to either pull defenders toward him, freeing up a teammate, or getting open with his stick on the ice to collect a pass. This is one of the reasons he has had so much success up to this point and should help him transition to the pro game, where time and space are often at a premium.

“Another reason why Heidt has developed into a can’t-miss prospect is his skating ability. He has great speed, which allows him to get in on the forecheck to cut off clearing attempts by defenders, and he’s strong enough on his skates to win board battles against bigger defencemen. As for when the puck is on his stick, which is most of the time, he is able to maintain his speed as he transitions the puck into the offensive zone, always keeping his head up and scanning the ice for available teammates. A shifty player that is hard to catch, he often forces defenders out of position thanks to his strong edge work, which often leads to a scoring chance either for him or one of his teammates.”

Heidt won’t see the NHL for a few years, but his speed and vision will make a huge difference in the Wild’s lineup in the future. Every team needs that type of elite skating and playmaking on their roster – especially if they already have a sniper at their disposal – and he will bring that and more as he develops into an NHL player.