Minnesota Wild Prospect Report: Rossi, Faber & Khusnutdinov

There is no more waiting for any league to begin as both the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) are underway, meaning the entire complement of Minnesota Wild prospects, excluding injured players, will be in action moving forward. In addition to the prospects that have been tearing it up over the past couple of weeks, there have been some new names deserving of some recognition for their efforts.

Professional League Players on the Rise

There is something special about watching a player score their first NHL goal. Someone achieving such a feat when they have put in countless hours of tireless work trying to place themselves in that position just brings joy to everyone watching. Wild fans got to experience that when Brock Faber netted his first with the very first goal of the Wild’s 2023-24 season. With two points and well over 20 minutes of ice time in his first two games, Faber’s efficient playstyle has easily transitioned to the higher level of play and he already looks like he could be a special defender.

Minnesota Wild Prospects Report (The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps the only thing more exciting than Faber’s goal was Marco Rossi’s, specifically the one against the Toronto Maple Leafs that actually counted. The health struggles that Rossi dealt with, combined with the high position that he was drafted in and his inability to score during his 19 games in the 2022-23 season, all stacked on top of a false alarm in the season opener against the Florida Panthers made that first goal extra special. The team might not have won the game, but winning a productive Rossi might be just as sweet.

A swarm of other players are trying to earn their way into the NHL by honing their skills in the AHL, but it was Adam Beckman and Ryan O’Rourke who came away from the Iowa Wild’s two games on top of the points race. Both players managed a goal and assist in the losses, while Carson Lambos and Simon Johansson also managed to pick up an assist.

Back On Track in Russia

Anyone paying a modicum of attention to the happenings of Wild prospects in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia has become aware of the strange way they play and scratch their players. The most egregious case this season has been that of Marat Khusnutdinov who has been lucky to even make a roster, let alone play any meaningful minutes.

Thankfully the rumors of him being traded to Sochi from SKA were true and he has immediately been in better shape with his new team. He has already collected a goal and almost 35 minutes of ice time split between two games, and looks like he may manage to hold down the second-line center spot moving forward with potential star Matvei Michkov on his wing.

Latest News & Highlights

Not to be forgotten, Danila Yurov collected two goals and an assist in Metallurg’s two games while averaging 14 minutes of ice time. He has also started to see some time on the team’s first line, not an easy feat for a 19-year-old.

CHL Still Heating Up

There has been no shortage of good news coming out of the various Canadian Hockey Leagues (CHL) so far this season but somehow it continues to get better. Not only has Riley Heidt continued being a point-producing monster, but Hunter Haight and Rasmus Kumpulainen have decided to join him.

Haight managed to gather four points in just three games but somehow Kumpulainen stood out more. He has obviously started to find his game again since transferring over to the North American game as he was a point-per-game player for the Oshawa Generals last week with two goals and an assist. Perhaps even more important than that has been his overall ability to dominate all over the ice, no matter the situation. Early negative thoughts about this second-round pick should be erased by now as he starts to show fans what the Wild saw in him.

Week Ahead

With all leagues well underway, it is a rare occurrence if there is a day without a Wild prospect active somewhere around the world. The only unfortunate part about all those different leagues is that it is very expensive to be subscribed to all their various streaming platforms if they are even available in your area. No need to worry though, any big happenings with your favorite prospects can be found in next week’s edition of the Minnesota Wild Prospect Report.