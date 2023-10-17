10 Bruins Who Won’t Be Traded in 2023-24

The 2023-24 season is here, and the Boston Bruins have started it off on the right foot, winning their first two games. Although this start is promising, it is only just beginning, and a lot can happen in a season. Due to this, it seems quite possible that the Bruins will make changes to their group as the campaign rolls on, whether they are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Yet, these players are likely going to stay put for the remainder of the season in either scenario.

Bruins’ Top Guns

Let’s get these ones out of the way. There is no chance that we will see the Bruins’ top players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, and Hampus Lindholm traded. They make up a major portion of the team’s core and will play a big role in determining Boston’s success this season.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pastrnak, 27, inked an eight-year, $90 million contract extension with the Bruins last season and has a full no-movement (NMC). McAvoy is under contract until the completion of the 2029-30 season and is the club’s best defenseman. Marchand is a lifelong Bruin who became their captain this season, so there’s no way he will be shipped out. As for Lindholm, he emerged as an elite defenseman last season, finishing fourth in the Norris Trophy voting. With that, he is under contract until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Pastrnak, McAvoy, and Lindholm will make up the long-term core of the Bruins’ roster, while Marchand is the current heart and soul of the organization. Thus, these four are staying.

Jeremy Swayman & Linus Ullmark

The Bruins have the best goalie tandem in the NHL in 2023-24, but for a while during the summer, it seemed possible that it would not remain the case. Both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark were the subject of trade speculation, while the latter openly stated that he understood that a move could come. However, the Bruins opted to keep these two around, and that should remain the case for the rest of the campaign.

Although Ullmark has been generating some buzz in the rumor mill in the early part of this season, it would be surprising, at least to me, to see him dealt. Returns for goalies during the season tend to be lower, and a potential move would make more sense during next summer (if it even happens). With that, the Bruins have playoff aspirations, so weakening their goaltending would not be the wisest of decisions.

Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk is in the final season of his contract, so he could make sense as a rental candidate at the deadline if the Bruins are out of the playoff race. However, based on recent comments by both DeBrusk and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney, an extension seems more likely. DeBrusk has made it known that he wants to stay put, while Sweeney recently confirmed that extension talks are ongoing.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk is coming off a career-best season, as he had 27 goals and a career-high 50 points in 64 games. After a season like this, it is understandable that the Bruins would rather keep him in Boston instead of moving him. Due to this, don’t expect a DeBrusk trade to come to fruition this season.

Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha will not be dealt during this season. After a breakout 2022-23 season, the 2015 first-round pick earned himself a four-year, $19 million contract. With this deal, the Bruins displayed confidence in Zacha becoming a long-term part of their group. With that, he has a 10-team no-trade list, making a potential move challenging to complete.

With the Bruins having weak center depth due to Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, trading their best center would simply not make sense. As a result, Zacha is certainly going to remain a Bruin for the remainder of this season and onward.

Bruins’ 2 Top Prospects

If the Bruins are in the playoff hunt at the deadline, they will likely be buyers. To bring in high-impact talent, they would likely need to move at least one of their notable prospects along with other assets. However, the two prospects who should be untouchable now are Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Poitras had a fantastic preseason and earned himself an NHL spot in the process. When noting that he is just 19 years old and the Bruins’ top center prospect, he surely will be kept around. As for Lohrei, he also impressed during the preseason and looks just about ready for the NHL. Due to this, he should contribute to the NHL squad at some point this season and be a big part of their defense in the future.

Other players who likely will remain in Boston for the season include Charlie Coyle, Milan Lucic, and Brandon Carlo.

Alas, we will need to wait and see what kind of moves the Bruins make this season, but do not expect any of the main players highlighted on this list to be traded.