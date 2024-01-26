Who are the Montreal Canadiens’ Trade Candidates?

The Montreal Canadiens are in their worst slump of the season. Although they have only lost three games in a row, they have looked terrible and lacklustre in every matchup. With the NHL All-Star Game next week, some would think the Habs have already started their vacation, but they have two more games left until their week-long rest period.

While the players get time off, the Canadiens management team will prepare for the next big NHL event: the trade deadline (TDL). Montreal has only two regular players on expiring contracts, who tend to be more popular and moved at the deadline. They also have several contracts that expire after next season, which can fetch a fair return at this year’s deadline. Here is a look at the top trade-bait players the Canadiens have this season and the odds they will likely be moved at the deadline.

Monahan Drawing Most Interest

When the Canadiens traded for Sean Monahan last season, it was so they could help the Calgary Flames sign Nazem Kadri. Calgary had to add a sweetener for Montreal to take Monahan’s $6 million contract: a very convoluted and conditioned first-round draft pick, which looks like it will be the Canadiens’ in 2025. There were expectations that he could fetch another first-round selection at the deadline last season, but injuries derailed both that idea and Monahan’s season.

The Habs re-signed Monahan over the summer to a one-year ‘show me’ deal worth just under $2 million, and he has been nothing but fantastic for the team this season. So far, he has 31 points in 47 games, including 11 goals, and is also in the top five in faceoff percentage (FO%) in the NHL while playing in all situations. Some will look at his stats and wonder what the big deal is, but when you put them into context and realize the Canadiens are near the bottom in offence, you will understand he is a huge reason they have any offence.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There will be several contending teams looking for center-depth on TDL day. Monahan on an excellent offensive team can be another weapon to add to any scoring arsenal, plus a crucial faceoff figure through the playoffs. Several teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars could use scoring depth to help push them through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There is no reason for the Canadiens not to ask for a first-round pick when trading him to any team; they could probably even ask for a first-round and B-level prospect and still get what they want at the trade deadline. Teams only think of winning in the playoffs, not the franchise’s future. Monahan is the best chance for the Canadiens to get a second first-round pick in this year’s draft, and they shouldn’t settle for anything less.

Canadiens Should End Three Goalie System at Deadline

Since the season began, the Canadiens have been juggling three goalies on their roster. There are abundant reasons that this is not an ideal situation. At least one goalie will not get in enough games, and it takes up a roster spot from an extra forward or defenseman. The Canadiens can rectify that situation by moving one of the three at the deadline.

The most popular player to be moved is Jake Allen, the veteran goalie, who is the most experienced and would be more attractive to contending teams. Sam Montembeault just signed a contract extension and is most likely to be the starter in the future, while Cayden Primeau is still young and raw and, although he has played well at times, has also looked weak. All goaltenders could be in play, and one should get moved by the deadline.

Related: Canadiens Can’t Go Scorched Earth Trading Away Veterans at Deadline

Latest News & Highlights

Allen is most likely to get dealt and has the pedigree, as most contending teams will want experience over anything. The only drawback is Allen’s contract, which has a cap hit of $3.8 million and one year left after this season. Several teams need goaltending help: the New Jersey Devils, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers.

Unlike Monahan, there is no reason to think Allen would fetch a high draft pick. If anything, the Habs might get as high as a second-round pick, and that’s only because it’s the TDL, where teams tend to overpay for what they want. A bidding war between teams could also push the value up, but a second-round pick should be the high-ceiling for any return. Canadiens management might look toward prospects in a goalie deal instead of picks; they might get a better return going that route.

Savard and Matheson Could be Moved

The Canadiens have a wealth of defencemen on their roster and in their system. If anything, they have a whole cupboard of defensive prospects waiting to take the next step and become NHLers. Players like Logan Mailloux, Lane Hutson, Justin Barron, Arber Xekaj, and Jordan Harris will look to become NHL regulars in the next year or two.

Veterans like David Savard and Mike Matheson will soon become expendable, if they aren’t already. Savard still has one year left on his contract but is an experienced playoff veteran with a Stanley Cup ring. He has been playing top-four minutes in Montreal and doing well in a higher position than he should be. A team wanting solid defensive depth for the playoffs could pay handsomely for a player like Savard and overpay him at the deadline. If Ben Chariot can fetch a first-round pick, Savard probably could, too.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mike Matheson is another veteran defenceman who could see himself in the way of a young prospect with NHL aspirations. He is a high-flying, puck-moving defenceman who has given the Canadiens a significant deal of offence and is helping lead the charge in the Habs, second in the league in goals by defensemen. Trading Matheson at the deadline is probably not a good option for the Canadiens, but it could happen if the right deal comes around.

If Savard gets traded, it’s unlikely that Matheson will go as well, and vice versa, since the team still needs a veteran presence on the blue line. The Habs would be better off keeping Matheson until Hutson is ready to jump to the NHL. On the other hand, Savard could be a move either at the deadline or during the offseason.

A couple of other players could get moved, but either the return will be insignificant, or there is just no need to move them at this season’s deadline. Jake Evans, Micheal Pezzetta, Joel Armia and Jonathan Kovacevic all have a season left on their contracts, but all could get traded if someone asked for them, which is highly unlikely. Tanner Pearson is on an expiring contract but will likely not get moved due to being injured most of the season; if he gets traded, there won’t be much return.

The trade deadline is still six weeks away, but the Canadiens could start earlier and trade often, or they could do nothing like last season. I think at least two of these players will be moved within the next six weeks.