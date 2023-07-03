Meet the New Capitals: Max Pacioretty

The Washington Capitals will be looking to get back to the playoffs next season after a really weak 2022-23 season. They are in dire need of improvements, and they’ve begun their offseason making a splash by signing forward Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal worth $2 million a season. This will be his fourth team in the NHL having previously spent time with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and most recently the Carolina Hurricanes.

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, Pacioretty is a left-shot winger from New Canaan, Connecticut. He is a primarily offensive-minded player that plays a sound defensive game and tries to add a bit of a physical side. He is coming off a bad injury after re-injuring his Achilles tendon and only played five games with the Hurricanes last season. Although, he did score three goals in the five games he played. The injury kept him out of the playoffs, leaving some wondering if he would lose the scoring touch he had with his previous teams.

Max Pacioretty’s Career So Far

Pacioretty was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Canadiens at 22nd overall but didn’t make the jump to the NHL until the 2008-09 season. In his draft year, he played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers where he scored 21 goals and added 42 assists for 63 points through 60 games which comes out to a 1.05 points per game average. He also added 119 penalty minutes which showcased the physical and gritty side of his game.

After being drafted, Pacioretty played in the NCAA with the University of Michigan during the 2007-08 season where he scored 15 goals and added 24 assists for 39 points through 37 games which comes out to a 1.05 points per game average. He also had the opportunity to represent the United States at the U20 World Junior Championship, where he played six games, but didn’t put up any points.

In his first taste of professional hockey, Pacioretty split his rookie season between the NHL with the Canadiens and the Hamilton Bulldogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). In 37 games with the Bulldogs, he scored six goals and added 23 assists for 29 points. In 34 games with the Canadiens, he scored three goals and added eight assists for 11 points. he had a total of 70 penalty minutes collectively between the two teams, thus further showcasing the gritty side that he was able to transfer over to the NHL.

Pacioretty spent ten seasons with the Canadiens before he joined the Golden Knights in their inaugural 2018-19 season. In his final two seasons with the Habs, he had the honour of being the team’s captain. He became known as an offensive power forward and fans in Vegas were excited for his style of hockey.

Max Pacioretty, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pacioretty played four seasons with the Golden Knights and was an alternate captain for his last three. He joined the Hurricanes last season but unfortunately didn’t have the opportunity to give fans a taste of what he was truly capable of. In 875 career NHL games, he has scored 326 goals and added 319 assists for 645 points which comes out to a 0.75 points per game average.

Pacioretty’s Fit With The Capitals

Pacioretty is an offensive powerhouse when he’s healthy. The deal they gave him was a low-risk, high-reward contract that gives them an increased chance at success next season. The Capitals are ready to not only make it back to the playoffs but make a push for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. He is a solid player that gives the Caps a chance to move on from a struggling Anthony Mantha if they still plan on doing so.

The Capitals needed to bolster their offensive group, as only two players had 20 or more goals last season. Bringing in Pacioretty boosts their top-six forward group and makes them a threat in the Metropolitan Division next season. I think he slots into the second line to start the year but could end up moving up to the first line if the Capitals decide to split up their scoring a bit. To start though, a second line of Pacioretty, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie will be more than strong enough to win some big games at the start of the season. Overall, this is a phenomenal signing for the Capitals, and a step in the right direction.