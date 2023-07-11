New York Rangers 2023 Free Agent Grades

The New York Rangers entered free agency with limited cap space to work with. Taking that into consideration, the club was unlikely to make any significant additions, but instead brought in some depth players who are in the mix for playing time. Here’s a look at four notable additions who are in a position to make the 2023-24 opening-night roster.

Blake Wheeler

The Winnipeg Jets decided to buy out the final year of Blake Wheeler’s contract on June 30 and placed him on unconditional waivers. The Jets’ former captain then agreed to a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Rangers on July 1.

Wheeler, 36, has seen a decline in his offensive production following back-to-back seasons of 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He finished with 16 goals and 39 assists last season and added six points in five contests during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hockey Writers’ Jacob Billington wrote that Wheeler has great vision, is a good passer, and has a good chance of excelling offensively, particularly on the power play, next season. However, Billington also noted some concerns with the signing, including Wheeler’s skating ability and that Jets head coach Rick Bowness stripped him of the ‘C’ (which he’d worn since 2016) before last season.

Bowness explained the decision by stating that the club needed a “new voice,” and the goal was to “expand the leadership base within our hockey team.” Wheeler will join a Rangers’ club with plenty of existing leaders, including former Winnipeg teammate, captain Jacob Trouba, and alternate captains Barclay Goodrow, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider.

However, the lack of depth at the right-wing position should give Wheeler a chance to begin the season in the Rangers’ top six. He may no longer be a 20-goal scorer, but he can still contribute offensively, especially if he is on the same line as Vincent Trocheck, Panarin, Zibanejad, or Kreider.

Grade: B-

Erik Gustafsson

Erik Gustafsson agreed to a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Rangers on July 1. He began last season with the Washington Capitals before being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28 for defenseman Rasmus Sandin and a first-round pick (Easton Cowen) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Gustafsson is expected to compete with Zac Jones for a spot on the third defensive pairing in training camp. Assuming the Rangers sign restricted free agent K’Andre Miller this offseason, Gustafsson could begin the campaign as New York’s seventh defenseman, if Jones earns a spot on the third pairing opposite Braden Schneider.

Gustafsson has proven he can contribute offensively with the right team and will be reunited with Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, who coached him when he was with the Capitals. He had seven goals and 31 assists in 61 games with Washington before being acquired by the Maple Leafs.

Grade: C

Nick Bonino

Former Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers on July 1. The 35-year-old was a member of the Penguins when they won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. With the Rangers, he will compete for a bottom-six role, mostly like the fourth-line center position.

However, Goodrow can play right-wing, so the Rangers could move him there to make room at center for Bonino. The Hockey Writers’ Alex Hutton noted that New York will likely utilize Bonino’s skillset on their penalty-killing unit, as he has been a defensive-minded forward throughout his career.

Nick Bonino, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bonino gives the Rangers another option for their penalty kill should unrestricted free agent Tyler Motte sign with another team. Even if Motte re-signs with New York, the club will benefit from Bonino’s defensive-minded presence.

Grade: C

Jonathan Quick

The Rangers agreed to a one-year, $825,000 contract on July 1 with goalie Jonathan Quick. The 37-year-old netminder will replace Jaroslav Halak as the backup to starter Igor Shesterkin. Quick is an accomplished goalie with three Stanley Cups – most recently as a member of the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights. He was also with the Los Angeles Kings clubs that won the Cup in 2012 and 2014; he won the Conn Smythe Trophy following their first championship in 2012.

Quick, once known as one of the NHL’s elite netminders, has seen a gradual decline in some of his statistics over the past five seasons. His goals-against average has increased while his save percentage has decreased compared to earlier in his career. As a result, he has become a backup over the last few seasons.

The Golden Knights’ starting goalie, Adin Hill, said this of Quick’s presence following the 2023 Playoffs: “I talked to him all the time. He’s one of the best guys I’ve met in the hockey world.” After he signed with the Rangers, Quick commented on the opportunity to backup Shesterkin. “[Igor] doesn’t need too much mentorship with as good as he is,” said Quick. “If there’s times when I can help him, I’m definitely willing to and looking forward to that.”



The Rangers received mixed results from Halak as their backup last season. He was inconsistent in his 25 starts, and the club is hoping for more dependability from Quick in 2023-24.

Grade: C+

The Rangers only had enough cap space to make minor additions to their roster as president/general manager Chris Drury still needs to agree to bridge deals with restricted free agents Alexis Lafreniere and Miller this summer. These veterans were low-risk, short-term signings that should benefit the club this season.