3ICE Week 3: A Must-Win For Team Johnston In Grand Rapids

The 3ICE tour stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for week three of the season, and the first two matches will be the semi-finals, as always. The winners of each semi-final game will receive one point and move on to the finals with the opportunity to grab an extra two. The losers will play in the consolation match, battling it out for half a point.

This week features Team Murphy, who is riding high following their win in Hershey during week two. They will look to continue their dominance. Team Fuhr and Team LeClair both have one point, winning their semi-final game in their first week but losing in the finals. Team Johnston rounds out the four teams, going 0-2 to start the season and are tied for last in the league. It’s still early in the 3ICE season, and a lot can change from this week’s results. So who faces off first?

Game 1 – Semi-Finals: Team Fuhr vs Team Johnston

Wednesday’s first semi-finals game features Team Fuhr (1-1) taking on Team Johnston (0-2). Last season, Team Fuhr had a record of 1-11, earning just one point in the standings. This week, a win over Team Johnston would double their totals from last season. They got blown out in the week one final against Team Patrick 8-1 in Pittsburgh. This week they will look to make it back to the finals and hope for a better result.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – JULY 02: head coach Grant Fuhr of Team Fuhr talks to his team prior to the start of 3ICE Week Three at Van Andel Arena on July 02, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)



Team Johnston will look to avoid going winless for another week. Tied for last in the standings and unable to squeak out a win to start the season, the games in Grand Rapids are must-wins. After this week, Team Johnston finishes their season in week four in Newark, New Jersey. Without a strong showing, the odds they find themselves in Philadelphia on August 12 for championship weekend is a stretch, but they won’t go down without a fight. With Team Fuhr looking to set team highs in just their second week and Team Johnston fighting for their playoff lives, expect an all-timer in the opening game on Wednesday.

Game 2 – Semi-Finals: Team Murphy vs Team LeClair

Game 2 puts Team Murphy (2-0) against Team LeClair (1-1) in a clash of the best teams from the Hershey tour. Team Murphy defeated Team LeClair in the finals 3-2 last week. Team LeClair got an early 2-0 lead, but Team Murphy stormed back, tying the game at two apiece. No goals were scored in the second half, sending the game to a shootout. Hank Crone iced the game in the shootout, giving Team Murphy the extra points in their comeback win.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 20: Colton Hargrove #7 of Team Murphy faces off against Tim Coffman #11 of Team Mullen in the semifinal game of the 2022 3ICE Playoffs for the Patrick Championship at the Orleans Arena on August 20, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Patrick Smith/3ICE/Getty Images)

This week, Team LeClair has a chance to right their wrongs. Defenceman Ian McCoshen made his 3ICE debut last week and learned some valuable lessons. “The biggest takeaway is not expending your energy in the first few minutes of your shift,” McCoshen said. There is a lot of open ice, something Team Murphy used to their advantage. Last week’s battle between the two teams was a fierce, tight game. Expect the same this week as the two teams try to pace themselves for the 3ICE style.

Will the Finals/Consolation Games Tighten or Widen 3ICE?

Grand Rapids could either see the 3ICE standings tighten up or teams will begin to separate themselves. Team Fuhr and Team LeClair can afford to have a down week; however, winning now will ease their stress later in the season. Team Murphy has a chance to assert their dominance over 3ICE. If they win back-to-back tour legs, they should become the favorites to win the Patrick Cup in August.

The 3ICE season began on June 28, and will be broadcast live by CBS Sports, TSN and TVA Sports. The season will run for six weeks before the championship game tes place on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more content about 3ICE as the season progresses, and make sure to tune into 3ICE this summer to enjoy the best part of hockey each and every week.

You can follow 3ICE on your favorite social media network as well – Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram & YouTube.