Rangers Gameday Preview: Anaheim Ducks – 11/23/22

This evening’s contest marks the final of a four-game West Coast trip for the New York Rangers (10-6-4). They were victorious on Nov. 22 against the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, as four players had multi-point games, and they will aim to sustain their success versus the Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1).

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It has been a challenge for the Rangers to sustain good offensive production in consecutive contests this season, which is why they have dealt with inconsistency during their first 20 games. The last time the teams met, they defeated the Ducks on Oct. 17, 6-4, at Madison Square Garden. Here’s our gameday preview.

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin – Vincent Trocheck – Barclay Goodrow

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Sammy Blais – Ryan Carpenter – Julien Gauthier

Defense

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones – Braden Schneider

Goaltenders

Jaroslav Halak – Igor Shesterkin

Rangers Orchestrate Come Back after Slow Start versus Kings

During their most recent contest versus the Kings, the Rangers had a difficult opening period as they fell behind 2-0. They responded during the second period by tallying three straight goals to help out Shesterkin. The trio of Lafreniere-Chytil-Kakko had five points with one goal and four assists between them as they had an offensive surge during the second period in response to their lackluster effort during the opening 20 minutes. Kreider had two goals during the third, including the game-winner, to help get them their second win on the four-game road trip.

Trouba noted after the game that the team capitalized on their chances: “I think some chances went in. Trocheck’s goal was pretty opportunistic. Good bounce. I think we’re due to get a good bounce or two and kind of get us back in games. Get us feeling good. You get back, and you’re feeling better, and you’re rolling. Things kind of happen for you,” (from ‘Chris Kreider scores final two goals to propel Rangers past Kings, New York Post, 11/23/22). Halak will likely get the start in net for them tonight, and they need to give him adequate goal support for the veteran to earn his first win of the season.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forwards

Adam Henrique – Trevor Zegras – Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano – Ryan Strome – Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones – Mason McTavish – Brett Leason

Austin Strand – Isac Lundestrom – Sam Carrick

Defense

Cam Fowler – Dmitry Kulikov

Simon Benoit – John Klingberg

Colton White – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltenders

John Gibson – Anthony Stolarz

Ducks Seeking Momentum despite Being in Last Place in Pacific Division

The Ducks are off to a disappointing start and have the fewest points in the league (11) entering tonight’s game. They have allowed the most goals against (GA) with 82 and have the worst goal differential (DIFF) at minus-32. They will likely be in the running for the number one overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft if they are unable to turn their season around quickly.

Despite their struggles, they only have one shootout loss in six contests (5-0-1) that have been decided past 60 minutes of play. They need to start winning in regulation to improve their standing in the Pacific Division before it becomes even more difficult to get back into the playoff mix in the Western Conference.

Players To Watch

New York Rangers – Jaroslav Halak

Entering the second of back-to-back games, Halak will likely be named the starting goalie by head coach Gerard Gallant. He has struggled in five starts this season, and they would benefit from a solid start from him against a struggling club.

Anaheim Ducks – Troy Terry

The Ducks’ leading point producer has 20 (seven goals, 13 assists) in 19 games in 2022-23. Terry had two assists in the Oct. 17 contest versus the Rangers and has played well with a talented, young forward in Zegras.

Tonight’s game has a 10 PM ET start time and will be broadcast on MSG.

*Rangers lines from @MollieeWalkerr on Twitter. Ducks lines from @AlysonLozoff on Twitter.