Grading the Rangers at the All-Star Break

This article will grade each of the New York Rangers players based on their performance so far this season, while considering the context of their performances. A player like Mika Zibanejad’s expectations differ from Jonny Brodzinski’s, so their grades will reflect those expectations. I will be using the scale: A = With Distinction, B = Solid Player, C = Bare Minimum, D = Disappointing, and F = Total Failure. To earn a grade a player has to have played at least 15 games this season.

Centers

Mika Zibanejad (C+)

The Rangers expect a player like Zibanejad to be a play-driving center at even strength and to be a huge part of the power play’s success. He has recorded 46 points through 48 games this season which amounts to a 78-point pace over 82 games. But his even strength numbers have dried up as he is only on a 39-point pace at even strength. This marks his lowest even strength point pace since the 2017-18 season when he recorded 25 points in 72 games.

While Zibanejad’s defensive contributions remain robust, the team’s aspirations, particularly for a Stanley Cup, necessitate an escalation in his offensive output during even-strength situations. As the primary center, his augmented production is pivotal to fulfilling the team’s strategic objectives. Perhaps a trade-deadline acquisition could spur his even-strength production.

Vincent Trocheck (A)

Vincent Trocheck is navigating through what could arguably be his most outstanding season in the NHL. Presently, he has amassed 46 points in 49 games, setting him on a trajectory for a commendable total of 77 points. This projection narrowly surpasses his previous career-best of 75 points achieved in the 2017-18 season. Notably, he is projected to secure 49 points during even-strength play. His season has made the loss of Filip Chytil easier to overcome for the Rangers, as they have two centers who are debatably playing at a 1C level.

However, concerns linger regarding Trocheck’s playoff productivity, particularly highlighted by his modest output of a single point during the Rangers’ seven-game series against the New Jersey Devils last season. Additionally, his cumulative playoff record stands at 17 points across 40 games. Should he manage to continue his regular season success, the Rangers are poised to be a tough out in the playoffs.

Barclay Goodrow (D+)

Barclay Goodrow’s output, with just five points in 47 games with a $3.64 million cap hit, has sparked debate, falling short of the expectations for such a financial commitment. Consuming 4.4% of the salary cap, his performance, while valuable in penalty killing and faceoffs, significantly lacks in offensive production. Despite his leadership and past championship successes, this shortfall, coupled with the duration of his contract, calls for a reassessment of his role to align with the Rangers’ strategic goals and the high standards set for his contributions to the team.

Jonny Brodzinski (B+)

Brodzinski is poised to play more NHL games than he ever has and has already recorded more points than any prior season, marking a significant stride in his professional career. Since joining the Rangers during the 2020-21 season and subsequently serving as the captain of the Hartford Wolfpack for three seasons, his opportunities in the NHL had been limited, with only 44 games played and a modest five points scored prior to this season.

However, this season signifies a notable turnaround; he has contributed 11 points in 30 games. His performance extends beyond scoring, as he showcases his defensive prowess and dominates in faceoff scenarios with an impressive 55.7% win rate. This season’s achievements underscore Brodzinski’s emergence as a reliable bottom-six player in the NHL, a commendable feat especially considering the cost-effectiveness of his $762,500 contract.

Nick Bonino (C+)

Nick Bonino’s tenure encompassed 45 games, during which he amassed a total of five points. Acquired for his seasoned expertise, he excelled in specialized roles, notably distinguishing himself on the penalty kill unit and contributing significantly to the team’s defensive efforts with 78 blocked shots, leading all Rangers’ forwards. His performance aligned well with the expectations typically held for a player of his experience and stature, especially considering the economical nature of his $800,000 contract. Although Bonino has been reassigned to Hartford, his presence remains a potential asset for the Rangers, particularly as a depth option in the event of injuries within the roster.

Left Wingers

Artemi Panarin (A+)

Artemi Panarin is navigating through what may potentially be the most exceptional season of his career thus far. Having secured 30 goals and 36 assists, culminating in 66 points, he is on a trajectory to surpass his previous bests in both goals and points, and is poised to approach his career high in assists. His contributions this season have been unparalleled, solidifying his status as the most valuable player on the team.

Similar to Trocheck, concerns regarding Panarin’s performance emerge primarily from his playoff showing last season, where he tallied a modest two points across seven games. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge his historical playoff prowess, notably his commendable performance during their run to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final where he accumulated 16 points in 20 games. Throughout his career, he has garnered 46 points in 57 playoff games. While these numbers don’t mirror his regular-season statistics, the Rangers’ aspirations hinge on Panarin elevating his playoff performance to match his regular-season excellence.

Chris Kreider (A-)

Chris Kreider is delivering a robust performance in his age-32 season, having notched 23 goals and 22 assists in 49 games. This trajectory positions him to potentially experience one of the most prolific seasons of his career, particularly with an imminent setting of a new personal best in assists. Despite facing challenges in synergizing with Zibanejad during even-strength play, Kreider’s consistent point-per-game pace is notably impactful. This level of productivity, coupled with a salary cap hit of $6.5 million, underscores his considerable value as a winger, affirming his significant contribution to the team’s offensive dynamics.

Will Cuylle (A)

Will Cuylle’s debut NHL season exhibit his potential with 14 points in 49 games, projecting to 23 points over a full season. His scoring capabilities are further highlighted by goals and assists disallowed for offside, indicating untapped potential. More than just offense, his assertiveness and physicality, leading the team with 128 hits, energize the team. His balanced play positions him as a pivotal player in the Rangers’ middle-six, and seems to be shaping up to be a playoff performer. His blend of physical presence and emerging scoring ability marks him as a promising talent for the team’s future.

Jimmy Vesey (B+)

Last season, Jimmy Vesey proved his worth to the Rangers which resulted in a two-year extension at an $800,000 average annual value (AAV). In the current season, he has tallied 14 points across 47 games, indicating a pace that could yield 24 points over the entirety of the season. However, it’s essential to recognize that his value to the team extends beyond point production. His true impact lies in his defensive prowess and his integral role in the penalty-killing unit. Known for his relentless work ethic, his consistent drive and determination are evident in his persistent effort and refusal to relent on any play, underscoring his invaluable presence and contribution to the team’s overall performance.

Right Wingers

Alexis Lafreniere (A-)

Alexis Lafreniere finally seems to be breaking out this season, with 29 points in 49 games, 25 coming at even strength, he is on pace to put up 48 points with little to no power play time, and in the process setting new career highs in goals, assists, and points. But, it is more than just the point total, he has been one of the unluckiest finishers in the league this season, which should be expected to progress to the mean. He has never seen his puck luck be as bad as it has this season which implies that he should start scoring more as the season goes on. This is evidenced by the goal he scored against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27, when he banked the puck in. While not a pretty goal, it is a good sign that his luck may be changing.

Blake Wheeler (B)

Blake Wheeler, a veteran with a distinguished career, is adapting his game within a cost-effective one-year contract. Although expectations remain high, his evolving playstyle signifies a shift from high-scoring seasons, especially with limited power play time.

Despite losing a step, Wheeler’s hockey IQ and exceptional passing persist, with a 33-point pace this season. While positively impacting the team, integrating emerging talents or strategic acquisitions might enhance the first-line, potentially positioning him as a valuable third-line contributor, leveraging his experience and skill set in a supportive role.

Kaapo Kakko (C-)

Kaapo Kakko’s season has been hindered by a lower-body injury and a notable drop in points, with just six in 28 games, diverging from expectations. The challenges, partly due to slow starts from teammates like Zibanejad and Kreider, require him to intensify his offensive presence. Despite this, his defensive skills and board play significantly contribute to the team. As he has previously demonstrated offensive capability, enhancing his scoring, combined with his defensive prowess, is crucial for fulfilling the high expectations set for his performance.

Tyler Pitlick (C+)

As a strategic offseason addition by general manager Chris Drury, Tyler Pitlick, on a modest $787,500 contract, has contributed three points in 31 games. Embodying the ideal fourth-line forward, his work ethic and focus on defensive duties enhance the team’s depth. Despite modest offensive numbers, his forechecking and defensive skills fortify the team’s back end. However, amid lineup competitiveness and the drive for improvement, he might be the first to yield his spot for potential trade deadline acquisitions.

Defensemen

Adam Fox (A)

Adam Fox has maintained his consistently high level of productivity this season, amassing 37 points in 39 games, a testament to his integral role in the team’s performance. Initially, his trajectory indicated an even more prolific season until an unfortunate injury against the Carolina Hurricanes momentarily disrupted his momentum. After a period of readjustment post-injury, he has successfully recaptured his peak form. Moreover, his current pace not only reflects his standard scoring rate but also positions him to potentially surpass his personal best in goals, signaling a promising outlook for both his individual statistics and the team.

Ryan Lindgren (B)

Ryan Lindgren’s presence on the Rangers is less about point-scoring and more about his core role within the team. Renowned as the heart and soul of the squad, his commitment is unquestionable. Although his defensive play has occasionally drawn criticism this season, his 110% effort and willingness to make sacrificial plays are emblematic of his dedication. His unwavering commitment, marked by a readiness to protect and persevere for the team, solidifies his status as an invaluable, spirited member of the Rangers.

Jacob Trouba (B)

The Rangers’ captain is showcasing a form reminiscent of his 2021-22 performance, a positive shift from the previous season. While his current production trajectory is set to land between the figures from these two seasons, a notable enhancement in his defensive zone play marks a significant improvement over last year’s showing.

For the Rangers to maximize their success, Jacob Trouba must play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of his defensive partner, K’Andre Miller. As Miller has faced challenges recently, Trouba’s mentorship and on-ice synergy with him are essential.

K’Andre Miller (C-)

K’Andre Miller’s performance has waned, with a 31-point pace marking a decline from last season’s 43. Defensively, he’s occasionally been a focal point in goals against, making his struggles prominent. His critical role on the Rangers underscores the impact of his form; when he excels, he’s exceptional, but his off periods are markedly noticeable. Achieving consistency is imperative for Miller. His ability to stabilize and enhance his play is crucial for the Rangers’ playoff ambitions, as inconsistency could significantly impede the team’s potential for a deep postseason run.

Erik Gustafsson (A-)

Erik Gustafsson, a standout acquisition, has significantly bolstered the Rangers, especially filling in admirably during Fox’s absence. On track for 39 points at an $825,000 cap hit, his performance offers substantial value. Despite occasional defensive positioning lapses, he often compensates effectively. His presence has notably stabilized the sixth defenseman spot for the Rangers, transforming it from a position of frequent changes to one of consistent contribution. This steadiness in a traditionally fluctuating role underscores his importance to the team’s defensive structure.

Braden Schneider (B)

In his third NHL season, Braden Schneider is on track to achieve a personal best in points, showcasing his growth as a young defenseman. While encountering typical developmental challenges, the veteran presence of Gustafsson alongside him has provided a stabilizing influence. Despite experiencing fluctuations in form, his trajectory indicates a burgeoning significance in the Rangers’ defensive lineup. His increasing reliability and potential mark him as a cornerstone of the team’s blue line for the foreseeable future, illustrating his evolving role.

Zac Jones (C+)

In 16 games this season, Zac Jones has notched five points, with a notable performance against the Senators on Jan. 27, when he notched a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 7-2 win. Despite visible defensive challenges, that recent game may serve as a turning point, marking his best showing yet. As a seventh defenseman, he holds value for the Rangers, but his fluctuating form raises questions about potential enhancements. With the trade deadline approaching, Drury’s decisions will be pivotal in determining whether Jones’ recent uptick in performance solidifies his role or if a strategic acquisition is sought to fortify the team’s defensive depth.

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin (D+)

In his fifth season with the Rangers, Igor Shesterkin is facing his most challenging period yet, with a .899 save percentage (SV%) that falls short of expectations. Despite a positive goals saved above expected rating, his vulnerabilities, especially on the high glove side, are apparent. Early goals seem to unsettle him, a departure from his previous resilience where he’d recover after conceding. This shift in form contrasts sharply with his historically stalwart performances.

The Rangers’ competitiveness hinges on Shesterkin’s return to form. In the interim, increasing starts for backup Jonathan Quick might be prudent, allowing him to refine his technique with goaltending coach Benoit Allaire.

Jonathan Quick (A)

Jonathan Quick’s remarkable resurgence with the Rangers has defied expectations after a disappointing previous season with the Los Angeles Kings and lackluster preseason. Demonstrating his enduring skill, his impressive .915 SV% and 2.43 goals-against average hark back to his peak form. His steadfast performance in the regular season has silenced skeptics, offering the Rangers stability in goal and counterbalancing Shesterkin’s struggles. This reliability from Quick has been instrumental in maintaining the team’s leading position in the Metropolitan Division, showcasing his pivotal role in the Rangers’ ongoing success.

Final Thoughts

The Rangers’ season has been a tapestry of individual performances, each contributing uniquely to the team’s journey. While key players like Trocheck, Panarin, and Quick have excelled, meeting or surpassing expectations, others like Shesterkin and Miller have encountered challenges that have impacted their contributions. The grading scale reflects not only the statistical output but also the context of each player’s role and expectations, emphasizing the importance of multifaceted evaluations. As the season progresses, the Rangers’ success will hinge on maintaining high performances, addressing areas of concern, and potentially leveraging trade opportunities to fortify the roster, ensuring that every player’s contribution aligns with the team’s strategic objectives and their quest for the Stanley Cup.